Ditch diversity training and away days if you want to increase tax, councils told

Ms McVey said it was 'common sense' that councils 'should be serving' taxpayers' - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Town halls will be told to cut back on expensive office away days and diversity training if they want to put up council tax, the common sense minister has said.

Esther McVey said councils should reduce spending on controversial “equality, diversity and inclusion” initiatives in return for asking taxpayers for more money.

It comes as the vast majority of councils are expected to put up their bills by the maximum five per cent allowed in April.

Some councils which have declared themselves effectively bankrupt, such as Birmingham, are set to increase their bills by up to 10 per cent.

Ms McVey, whose official title is Cabinet Office minister, told GB News: “The taxpayers are saying, and I absolutely agree with them, we don’t want to be paying for these ballooning away days and these spurious courses.

“What we want to do is to make sure you are doing the job at hand. We want to have value for money and we want to make sure there isn’t any waste.”

A study two years ago found that across 397 councils there are 794 equality, diversity and inclusion members of staff.

Conservative Way Forward found that the average cost per council was £67,000 - totalling £30 million a year across the country.

The minister said: “I’m looking at what [councils] are doing, what their Equality, Diversity and Inclusion spend is, and how many people they’ve got as Equality, Diversity and Inclusion champions.

“If they’re asking the Government for more money, if they’re looking to put council tax up, I’m now working with Michael Gove to say there must be conditions applied to that money that is going to them and one of them is they’ve got to cut back on waste, EDI spend and days away from the office…

“You can’t put up taxpayers’ bills, you can’t be asking the Government for more money and yet not getting rid of wasteful spending yourself. I think that is essential.

“We are handing over extra support, as is the public. Therefore, in return, what we’d expect is any form of waste… needs to go.

“Because at the end of the day, you should be serving. I call that common sense, and I’m quite happy to wear the mantle of common sense.”

Ms McVey also said she had written to 308 arm’s-length bodies to ask them how quick they are to respond to customers and how long it takes them to get issues sorted.

“When I get that information back I’ll be dealing with it,” she said. “Are they doing the job at hand? Have they slipped in their service from 2018? And bit by bit I will scrutinise it, work with it and get them to do some work.”

Last month, Mr Gove, the Communities Secretary, urged councils to ditch “discredited” diversity schemes as he bailed them out with £600million in emergency funding.

He threatened to withdraw future funding from councils which pursue their own “hobby horses” and “politically correct” schemes rather than putting money into frontline social care.

It came after the Local Government Association warned that one in six councils was at risk of declaring effective bankruptcy because of a shortage of funds.

Announcing the extra cash in a written ministerial statement, Mr Gove said local authorities would have to respond by spending their money more wisely.

Future funding would be linked to how good the productivity plans were deemed to be, he warned.

“We are asking local authorities to produce productivity plans setting out how they will improve service performance and reduce wasteful expenditure to ensure every area is making the best use of taxpayers’ money.,” he said.

“I encourage local authorities to consider whether expenditure on discredited equality, diversity and inclusion programmes meets this objective.”

Mr Gove added: “What we need to do is to make sure that those local authorities which are pursuing their own hobby horses are forced to justify their decisions to local people.

“People will expect money to be spent on frontline services. Instead of politically correct projects, instead of pursuing the obsessions of Liberal Democrat or Labour ideologues, we want services to be improved.

“What should money be spent on? Diversity, equality and inclusion tsars, or disabled children who need support in school? It seems to me that the answer is obvious.”

