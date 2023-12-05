Ditch the gift cards for these unique holiday shops in Bucks County with rare presents

Ditch the gift cards, and give your Amazon account a break.

Bucks County has dozens of small shops to find unique presents for friends and family this holiday season. And, unlike the department stores, you won't struggle to find a salesperson or cashier at checkout.

The Learning Express Toys & Gifts can be hard to spot inside a strip mall on Bustleton Pike. Upon entry, visitors are greeted with a series of questions. How old is the child? Does the child have any special needs?

All gifts come with free and flamboyant wrapping, making you the hero or heroine of any kids holiday morning.

Yet, for many, the holidays aren't complete without a scarfed stroll through the boroughs of Doylestown and Newtown or a stop-off at Peddler's Village in Lahaska, an outdoor shopping enclave designed to look like an 18th Century English Village.

Staff member Sally Dylinski bags toys at Learning Express Toys & Gifts store in Richboro on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

Unique holiday shopping in Bucks County

In Doylestown, Fred Eisen Leather & Art Knives sells not only bags, belts, briefcases, and shoes, but also leather roses in the colors blue, black, Fuschia, lilac, peach, pink, red, white and yellow.

You can also go old school at Monkey's Uncle, which sells T-shirts from the 1943 Philadelphia All-Star Game at Shibe Park, decades-old uniform designs for the Eagles, Flyers and Phillies. Monkey's Uncle, of Doylestown, even sells T-shirts of Philly sports teams that no longer exist such the Homestead Grays, which disbanded in 1951.

Knobs & Knockers of Lahaska sells the kind of door knockers only Scrooge could appreciate. The store promises it can make any design from the recent "Lady's Hand" door knocker to the "Pug's Head" door knocker.

Perkasie is home to the Chimayo Gallery & Gift Shop, selling a style of art, sculpture and weaving native to the villages outside Santa Fe, New Mexico.

And New Hope has the Witch Shop Gypsy Heaven selling potions and spells.

