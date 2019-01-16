Ditch Pelosi? Republicans gave it a try

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., waits for her new committee chairs to assemble for a formal photo at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) ORG XMIT: DCSA109

Brexit may exit. Theresa May, too

Britain's Parliament overwhelmingly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal with the European Union on Tuesday — an outcome that could delay or derail Brexit and threaten May's leadership. The House of Commons voted 432-202 against the historic deal between Britain’s government and the EU in November. May lost by 230 votes, one of the largest defeats inflicted on a British government in 100 years.

No asking about citizenship, judge tells Trump admin

A federal judge on Tuesday struck down a plan by the Trump administration to add a question asking about citizenship to the 2020 Census. The much-awaited decision will likely wind up at the Supreme Court next month. Challengers say a citizenship question could encourage people to avoid being counted in the Census. That, in turn, could cause areas with immigrants to be undercounted — resulting in a loss of federal funds and, potentially, seats in Congress. The government has not asked about citizenship on the Census since 1950.

Shut down: Republicans try to bypass Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi got the cold shoulder on an an invite to a border security meeting, so the Democrats decided thank you, next, and didn't attend. The meeting went on with Republicans only. So far, no compromises. The chaos has many asking: Wait, what? We answered the most-searched questions about the shutdown:

How long has the government been shut down? 25 days tonight.

25 days tonight. So when did the shutdown begin? Saturday, Dec. 22.

Saturday, Dec. 22. Why is the shutdown happening? Trump demands funding for a $5.7 billion wall, which Democrats refuse to back in a spending bill needed to fund the government.

Trump demands funding for a $5.7 billion wall, which Democrats refuse to back in a spending bill needed to fund the government. What is a shutdown, anyway? It happens when the House, Senate and president can't agree on a spending plan. Without funding, the government has no money to fully operate and parts deemed "non-essential" are closed.

Trump's pick for AG gets grilled

William Barr made buzz on Capitol Hill Tuesday as lawmakers considered naming him head of the Justice Department (for a second time). The next attorney general will oversee special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, leading to increased scrutiny during Barr's Tuesday confirmation hearing. In the hearing, Barr's stance on the border wall seemed to align with that of President Donald Trump. “We need a barrier system on the border in order to get control of the border,” he told lawmakers. Barr previously served as attorney general for President George H.W. Bush.

No, Reggie Bush would not like fries with that

Reggie Bush saw Trump served the Clemson Tigers football team fast food at the White House on Monday, and he wasn't lovin' it. The former NFL running back and college star called Trump's gesture — a buffet of Wendy's, Burger King and McDonald's for the national champs — "disrespectful on so many levels.” Press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump paid for the food himself because "much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed" amid the shutdown. The players are "great players and big eaters," Trump tweeted Tuesday.

