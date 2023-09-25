Dive into the fascinating world of science at the 2nd annual South Side Science Festival at UChicago
University of Chicago professors Maanasa Raghavan, Hannes Bernien and Sarah King preview this Saturday's second annual South Side Science Festival.
The end of Week 3 brings another Monday night doubleheader.
The breadth of Rapinoe's impact, on both her sport and the world that revolves around it, might never be matched.
The hit prompted Fields' teammate D.J. Moore to direct him away from the Bears' huddle toward the sideline and blue medical tent.
Brighten the night hands-free with these comfy wearable lights from Energizer.
How exactly did the Dolphins make a fellow professional football team look like an early season FCS opponent?
Choose from a massive range of color combinations.
Get ready, it's time for "Survivor" Season 45.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Williams and Penix have combined for 34 TDs so far in 2023.
Ford is the first OEM to offer the Reviver RPlate digital license plate, which can be purchased and installed at a dealer or in Ford's accessories store.
The biggest news stories this morning: Tinder’s $500 a month tier is now open to everyone who can afford it, Sony ZV-E1 camera review, Samsung leaks its next family of smartphones, earbuds and tablets .
Seven years ago, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission was launched to collect asteroid samples from the near-Earth object Bennu. Today, the samples made landfall on Earth, closing a long-awaited chapter for the mission.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central, and the Brewers secured a postseason berth, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a brand new look.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Save on everything from cozy candles to Fire TVs just in time for football season.
The 2023 Yankees were a "disaster" from top to bottom and will officially be watching from home in October.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
2023 Jeep Gladiator MSRPs dropped by as much as $20,000 nationwide. A manufacturer discount and dealer incentives mean huge savings.
Trout has played in just 82 games in 2023 and only one since July 4.