Dive into seafood boils, wings and a whole lot more at this West Charlotte takeout spot

If you can squeeze in through the door at Catch 21 during the weekday lunch rush, you’ll find an entryway packed with customers waiting for seafood, wings and wraps amid the aroma of fried chicken mixed with a touch of something sweet.

The restaurant’s only location sits where Tu One Oh Tacos once operated, sandwiched between Dee’s Vegan to Go and Exposed Vegan. Each of them has since closed, but Catch 21 seems to have found its stride since it opened in 2022.

Picture a rotation of six to eight people jammed in a space meant for far fewer, each bundled up to fight the chill in the air and scrolling phones. But as orders are handed out, somehow the crowd doesn’t dwindle — customers trickle in right behind those leaving, calling out their names for pickup and ordering at the counter in a mix of English and Spanish.

Dinner is just as busy, Catch 21 co-owner Ed Hassouna told CharlotteFive recently.

“People love our food — we price it according to the neighborhood, you know? And so we don’t have high prices. Also, we give very big portions of food, so people like it. It’s good,” Hassouna said.

True to its name, the menu is filled with seafood boils featuring shrimp, crawfish, mussels, crab legs and lobster, along with fried calamari and fried flounder and catfish sandwiches. The extensive options to choose from also include 24 flavors of crispy wings, fried chicken, burgers and hoagies.

The 10-piece wing special at Catch 21 includes a choice of two flavors, celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dip.

You’ll also find a touch of Hassouna’s Middle Eastern upbringing on the menu, which also includes kebabs, gyros and plates with New York style chicken over rice.

“We use some Moroccan spices, some Middle Eastern spices. Our background, I’m sure, has a lot of to do with it,” the Jerusalem native said.

Catch 21’s signature seafood boils come doubled bagged for travel, as the kitchen doesn’t skimp on the butter sauce or the flavoring. A plate and plastic gloves are included, but you’re going to need a bigger plate or bowl to contain the sauce surrounding the seafood of your choice, corn, potatoes and a hard boiled egg, all flavored with a hearty amount of fresh garlic.

“It’s good for you, garlic — good for your heart,” Hassouna said.

A half pound of shrimp at Catch 21 comes with corn, potatoes and a boiled egg.

There is no seating inside or nearby outside at the takeout only restaurant. Delivery via DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, Seamless and UberEats is available, as well. Allow ample time when ordering — especially at peak times.

Catch 21 is located in the City West Commons Shopping Center.

Location: City West Commons, 1540 West Boulevard, Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28208

Menu

Cuisine: seafood, wings, takeout

Instagram: @catch21charlotte