Dive shops plead to defrauding VA

Sep. 20—A Camden County dive shop operator is among five people who are pleading guilty to defrauding the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

Theresa Whitlock, 55, of St. Marys, pleaded guilty to false statement, a charge that carries a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison.

Whitlock operated Diver's Den in St. Marys and served as a school certifying official. She provided false information to the VA about the Diver's Den diving programs, submitting claims for tuition payments totaling more than $1.1 million.

As part of the restitution, Whitlock agreed to forfeit more than $64,000 seized from the Diver's Den bank accounts.

Four other people affiliated with dive shops in the Savannah area also entered guilty pleas for submitting false claims to the VA. They are owners, managers and/or instructors at Scooba Shack in Savannah or Richmond Hill.

Kenneth Meers, 54, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, with the cost estimated to exceed $3.5 million. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Richard Lanoue, 63, and his wife, Judith Lanoue, 59, both of Savannah pleaded guilty to false, fictitious and fraudulent claims. They face up to five years in prison. As part of the agreement, they will forfeit more than $270,000 from their bank accounts that will go toward restitution of more than $3.2 million to the VA.

David Anderegg, 42, of Richmond Hill pleaded guilty to false, fictitious and fraudulent claims. He is the store manager, instructor and a school certifying official at Scooba Shack.

"The scope of the fraud uncovered in this investigation is stunning, particularly when you consider the scheme siphoned funds intended for providing legitimate education assistance to former service members," said U.S. Attorney Estes. "We applaud the work of the VA Office of Inspector General in identifying and halting this fraud."

The false submissions misstated the businesses' compliance with VA regulations, dates of students' attendance, and hours of instructions, among other information.

Some of the defendants also participated in creating fictitious scholarship programs to provide the appearance that a required percentage of non-VA students participated in those classes.

The businesses billed the VA up to more than $20,000 per veteran student enrollee for the classes.

"Safeguarding Post-9/11 GI Bill education benefit funds reserved for deserving veterans remains a priority," said Special Agent in Charge David Spilker with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General's Southeast Field Office. "These guilty pleas are a testament to our commitment to holding accountable those who would defraud VA's benefit programs."