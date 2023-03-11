Dive into summer fun with these highly rated pool toys

These pool toys for kids and adults will help get you summer-ready

It's that time of year: Snow is starting to melt and spring is just around the corner, which means summer is soon to follow. (At least, that's the way we like to think about it.) To get in the spirit, we recommend stocking up on fun summer accessories now, like pool toys.

That's why we've rounded up some of the most popular and highly rated pool toys on Amazon, so you can get ahead of the game and start filling your cart with summer vibes. Here are some of the best pool toys for kids—and adults—that you can shop online.

Pool toys for kids

Whether your little one is just getting their feet wet for the first time or growing into a skilled diver, these highly rated toys offer something for everyone.

1. An inflatable pirate boat

This float will have you kid conjuring their inner pirate.

Say "ahoy" to warm weather with this inflatable ride-on pirate boat that's great for kids aged 3-7. It features a built-in water gun, with a tube that connects straight to the water for an endless water supply. With almost 4,000 reviewers granting it a 4.3 star rating, it's become a fan favorite for kids in pools of all sizes.

$23 at Amazon

2. Colorful Banzai mermaid dolls for diving

Go fishing for mermaids with this colorful set

If your little one is an advanced swimmer, these Banzai dive mermaids are a great way to make diving practices and underwater swimming more fun. With a four-pack of colorful plastic dolls, these toys are easy to find underwater (with the right goggles). They've been praised by over 2,000 reviewers, earning them 4.6 stars.

$9 at Amazon

3. A pack of Max Liquidator water blasters

Kids (and adults!) will love cooling down with these bright water blasters

You don't even need a pool to enjoy these Max Liquidator water blasters—which are designed like noodles but easily can shoot water up to 30 feet away. But they can definitely make a pool day (or beach day!) more exciting. Their material means they float on water and the bright colors means they'll be hard to leave behind at the end of a fun day.

$23 at Amazon

4. A Disney-themed dive-and-catch game

Find Dory and her friends with this fun dive-and-catch game

Finding Dory (and Nemo and other co-starring characters) just got even more fun. This Finding Dory dive-and-catch game set includes a net and five characters—each of which float at different depths to make the hunt more exciting—for beginner swimmers to have fun in the water. With over 5,000 reviewers granting this toy 4.7 stars, we can feel confident recommending it to kids five-and-up.

$15 at Amazon

5. An inflatable Intex basketball hoop

This floating hoop is a fun pool toy for kids aged 3 and up

It's time to get your head in the game! This Intex inflatable basketball hoop and ball are great for kids (and adults!) of all ages over three. With such an affordable price tag and over 2,000 positive reviews, it's hard to find any reason not to add this fun toy to the cart.

$7 at Amazon

6. An underwater camera from Ourlife

Snap underwater pics with this fun waterproof camera for kids

Let your kids flex their creativity muscles with the Ourlife Kids Underwater Camera. It comes with several fun features, like a self-timer function and facial recognition for optimally lighted photos. It also comes with a silicone case with handles, a small tripod, a lanyard and a bicycle mount—so you can take it with you anywhere. It's available in blue, pink and purple colors to best suit your little one's style.

$37 at Amazon

Pool toys for adults

Who said kids should have all the fun? These adult-friendly pool toys are the perfect counterparts to pool parties, good playlists and canned cocktails.

7. An inflatable table for beer pong

Beer pong and lounging: two key summer pastimes!

Let's get the party started! The GoPong Pool Lounge is perfect for a round of pool-bound beer pong or a tanning session in the water. It comes equipped with 10 spots for cups on each side, plus three pong balls to get the party started. With over 4.6 stars from 4,000 reviewers, you can be confident bringing this to your next summer bash.

$27 at Amazon

8. A set of Joyin volleyball and basketball nets

With a volleyball and basketball net, this set will turn your backyard into a playground.

Bring a little friendly competition to your pool party with Joyin's inflatable volleyball-and-basketball net set. The volleyball net features two weight bags for easy installation, and both sets come with respective inflatable balls that are appropriately sized. Plus, everything is made of high-quality raft material that will last for summers to come.

$39 at Amazon

9. Inflatable corn hole from IGeeKid

Corn hole meets skeeball with this fun inflatable pool toy.

When it's too hot to play corn hole in the grass, bring it in the pool! This iGeeKid inflatable corn hole set includes one board and six bean bags with a patriotic design that's perfect for summer holidays. The board features three pockets with corresponding scores to make playtime even more exciting.

$19 at Amazon

10. Hoop Shark

Shoot some serious pool hoops with the sturdy Hoop Shark.

This popular game has earned 4.2 stars from over 2,300 reviewers for its durable material, impressive size and fun reactions from family and friends. The Hoop Shark comes with a real, size 5 basketball that's high-quality and easy to everyone to enjoy. It also boasts large bore valves for easy inflation and deflation throughout the season.

$34 at Amazon

