Dive team devastated after equipment stolen while in Atlanta

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan does not know how Russia will handle the required rouble payments for its energy sold to "unfriendly" countries, the finance minister said on Thursday. Japan accounted for 4.1% of Russia's crude oil exports and 7.2% of its natural gas exports in 2021. "Currently, we're looking into the situation with relevant ministries as we don't quite understand what is (Russia's) intention and how they would do this," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said in a parliament session.