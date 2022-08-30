This dive team found Kiely Rodni's body. It's searching for more missing California women

An Oregon-based dive team that helped authorities locate missing teenager Kiely Rodni's body and vehicle earlier this month donned its wetsuits and helped authorities search for two other missing California women.

Adventures with Purpose, a volunteer search and recovery dive team, has traveled across the U.S. for the last two years helping look for missing persons and vehicles.

Now the team is trying to find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma, who disappeared earlier this month, and 75-year-old Annette Adams of San Luis Obispo, who has been missing since April 2021.

Earlier this month, Adventures with Purpose joined police in their search for Kiely, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Aug. 6 at a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, Calif., according to authorities. The dive team announced on social media that it located her body and Honda CR-V under 14 feet of water in Prosser Lake on Aug. 21, several miles north of where she was last seen.

The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office confirmed that it was Kiely's body found in the water and are treating her case as an abduction. The cause of death has not been released.

Nevada County and Placer County sheriff's officials fielded questions from the media about their search efforts after Adventures with Purpose located her vehicle in two days. Nevada County sheriff's Capt. Sam Brown said while his team did search the area, it is not n expert with underwater search.

Adventures with Purpose explained in a video that it used two sonar boats, a magnet and other equipment to locate Kiely's vehicle. The group says it's funded through sponsorships, rewards, donations and its branded merchandise.

The dive team's efforts got the attention of Fuentes' family. Jolissa Fuentes' case is being considered a "criminal matter" because of the length of time she has been missing, according to the Selma Police Department.

On Thursday, at the request of Fuentes' family, Adventures with Purpose searched Avocado Lake and Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County for her.

Fuentes was last seen Aug. 7 around 4 a.m. at an AM/PM gas station in Selma. She was driving her silver 2011 Hyundai Accent with California license plate number 8MPU766.

Fresno County authorities previously searched the locations prior to the volunteer dive team's search, Selma police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said.

"If anyone is willing to help, we'll take that assistance," Alcaraz told The Times. "They had no luck. We had no luck."

Fuentes' mother, Norma Nuñez, told People her daughter disappeared after getting into a fight with a friend at a party.

Adventures with Purpose lead diver Doug Bishop said his team searched Avocado Lake, which is about a 30-minute drive north from Selma, based on Fuentes' cellphone data.

Adventures with Purpose said it would also help authorities search for Adams.

Adams, sometimes referred to as Annette Marotto, hasn't been seen in more than a year. Authorities believe she could have been driving a black 2020 Buick Enclave with California license plate number 8PNV871. Adventures with Purpose did not say where it would search for Adams.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Adams' case.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.