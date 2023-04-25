Dive team searches Bass Lake after man entered water, went missing, Madera deputies say

Divers continued searching Tuesday for a man who went missing after entering Bass Lake the previous afternoon, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said.

The office was notified about 3 p.m. Monday of a potential drowning at the Lupine Campground Day Use area of Bass Lake, the sheriff’s office said on social media.

Deputies and the water rescue team began searching the water for the 31-year-old man, who entered the lake to retrieve a rented boat that had floated away from the shore, the office said.

The man was not located Monday despite search efforts, the sheriff’s office said. Resources from Fresno and Tulare counties joined Tuesday morning as the search resumed, officials said about 10 a.m.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the man who was missing.