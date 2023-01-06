Dive teams search water off Salem beach for missing man after finding his belongings at nearby beach

State and local dive teams search the water off of the Salem coast after finding the belongings of a missing Maine man at a nearby beach.

Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.

Salem, Peabody, and State police spent Wednesday and Thursday conducting a beach and water search at Juniper Beach after some items of clothing believed to belong to Gray were found at the beach back on December 12. Police said at the time the clothing was first found, officers were unaware of the potential connection to the missing man, and then they returned after gaining additional information.

His car was located parked in the general area as well, according to state police.

Gray is described as between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-2 with shoulder-length hair, which is usually kept in a bun, facial hair and tattoos.

State and local dive teams are planning to continue the search on Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

