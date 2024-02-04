Dive teams locate unoccupied vehicle in Arkansas River at Murray Park

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Emergency responders on Saturday located a vehicle using sonar in the Arkansas River after someone spotted it while fishing.

The person initially believed there may have been a body with the vehicle, but the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has ruled that out.

The Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Game and Fish and a specialized dive crew from the Conway Fire Department responded and were able to determine an object beside the vehicle was a submerged log.

Arkansas State Police take 11,000 pounds of illegal drugs, $1.4 million off Arkansas highways in 2023

According to deputies, the vehicle was spotted below the water line at the bottom of the boat ramp at Murray Park around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Divers then determined on Sunday morning that it was unoccupied.

Arkansas Game and Fish officials said the vehicle will be recovered when conditions improve for divers in the river.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.