Dive teams recover body from Lackawaxen River in Seelyville

Dive teams recovered the body of a 28-year-old man in the Lackawaxen River on Monday afternoon.

Brandon Lee Duclos, who was from Brooksville, Florida, and had recently been living in a Seelyville home, was found near the spillway behind the Seelyville Fire Department, according to a news release from Wayne County Coroner Edward R. Howell.

His body was recovered by Germania Scuba Team, with assistance from the Ledgedale Dive/Rescue Team and other agencies. Pennsylvania State Police contacted the coroner's office. Howell responded along with Chief Deputy Coroner Mark M. James and Deputy Coroner Kristyna Poska.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday morning, the coroner's office said.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Body of Florida man living in Seelyville recovered from Lackawaxen