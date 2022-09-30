Dive unit searches pond in Enfield homicide investigation

Sep. 30—ENFIELD — The state police dive unit was called to Freshwater Pond near the Town Green on Thursday in connection with the investigation of a homicide that occurred in August.

Police Chief Alaric Fox said that the pond was temporarily drawn down to the level where the divers from the State Police Emergency Services Dive Unit could search its bed with metal detectors.

When the search was completed, Fox said, the Department of Public Works closed the dam to refill the pond. The pond is expected to refill in a few days.

Fox said this morning that he could not comment on whether anything was found during the search.

Police have been investigating the murder of Christopher Kennedy, 55, who was homeless, since his death on Aug. 10.

Early that morning, a pedestrian was walking near the Town Green and saw Kennedy's body in the gazebo. The person backed away and called 911.

Kennedy died of stab wounds to the torso, according to the state chief medical examiner's office.

No arrest has made in the case, but Fox said in August that he was comfortable calling the incident a homicide.

Police have been pursuing several leads since the homicide, which has been called an isolated incident.

A short time after Kennedy's death, a moment of silence and prayer were observed at Enfield Loaves and Fishes, a soup kitchen in town that Kennedy frequented.

Maya Nicole Matthews, executive director of Enfield Loaves and Fishes, said staff knew Kennedy well and he was a good person.

