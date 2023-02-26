Diverger (ASX:DVR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.02

Diverger Limited's (ASX:DVR) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 28th of April to A$0.02, with investors receiving 33% more than last year's A$0.015. This makes the dividend yield 5.3%, which is above the industry average.

Diverger's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Diverger's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 12.1% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 66%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Diverger Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 4 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The annual payment during the last 4 years was A$0.02 in 2019, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.05. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 26% per annum over that time. Diverger has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Diverger has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Diverger's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Diverger that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

