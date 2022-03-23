Divers are back out at Roslyn Landing in Colonial Heights looking for reported river jumper

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Dive crews will be back out in the Appomattox River Wednesday searching for a man who was seen jumping into the river Tuesday night at Roslyn Landing Park.

Roslyn Landing Park is located off Charles H. Dimmock Parkway in south Colonial Heights.

Police and EMS crews from Colonial Heights, Chesterfield County and the state are combing the water and its banks trying to locate the man, said interim police chief Robert Ruxer. According to reports, witnesses said they saw the man clad only in shorts jump into the Appomattox around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday and never resurfaced.

Divers looked for about three hours before having to call off the search around 11:30 p.m. due to darkness.

State police dispatched its MedFlight helicopter to do an aerial search for the man Tuesday night.

Roslyn Landing Park will remain closed to the public while the search continues, Ruxer said.

Few details have been released about the man, including his identity. Ruxer did say that he is 33 years old.

This story is developing.

