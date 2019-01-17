Perhaps the last thing you want to see while in the ocean is a great white shark. For divers in Hawaii, it may have been an incredible discovery.

A group of divers near Oahu were monitoring tiger sharks feeding off a decomposed sperm whale when they encountered a giant great white shark, reports The Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Ocean Ramsey, one of the divers who studies sharks, told The Star-Advertiser that, based on the shark's size and markings, the shark may be Deep Blue, one of the largest great whites on record.

"I’m without words; it’s heartwarming; she’s probably the most gentle great white I’ve ever seen," Ramsey told The Star-Advertiser.

A 2014 feature on Deep Blue created by Discovery said the shark is the largest great white ever filmed, measuring more than 20 feet and believed to be at least 50 years old. The Smithsonian says the average female great white shark measures between 15-16 feet, while males measure between 11-13 feet.

Ramsey told The Star-Advertiser she believes the shark is also pregnant.

On Wednesday, diver Mark Mohler said in a post on Instagram he and fellow diver Kimberley Jeffries confirmed the identity of the shark as Deep Blue.

