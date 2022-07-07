Divers recover man's body from river in Pawtucket after friends reported he fell in

PAWTUCKET — Divers Wednesday night recovered the body of a 30-year-old Providence man who reportedly fell into the Seekonk River, the Pawtucket police said Thursday morning.

At about 9:15 p.m., the police and fire departments responded to the Pawtucket Town Landing, where they were told that a man had fallen into the river, Pawtucket Detective Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said in a press release.

Three friends of the man were at the landing, according to the police.

"It was reported that they all were hanging out at the landing after being out all day together when the individual accidentally fell in the river," the police said. "It was relayed that neither the victim nor the friends he was with could swim or adequately swim to rescue him."

Police officers and firefighters saw nobody on the surface and started search and rescue efforts with help from nearby fire departments. At about 11 p.m., the Cumberland Dive Team found the victim a short distance from where he had fallen into the water, the police said. His name was not released.

Pawtucket detectives responded to investigate, as did the state Medical Examiner's Office, which took custody of the body.

"A preliminary investigation indicates that the incident may have been accidental," Georgitsis said. "However, the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner."

