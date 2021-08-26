Divers search Parker River for missing swimmer

Aug. 26—NEWBURY — Search-and-rescue teams scoured the Parker River for hours Wednesday after a swimmer was reported missing.

At least two witnesses saw a middle-aged man jump off a boat to swim about one-half to three-quarters of a mile from the Parker River bridge, Newbury police Chief John Lucey said. The incident was reported to police about 4:20 p.m.

A strong current reportedly pulled the unidentified man under and he did not resurface. He was not wearing a life vest.

At least one other person was on the boat when the incident occurred.

At least a dozen family members and friends of the man awaited anxiously at Newbury Town Landing for news about the missing man. The search was still underway late Wednesday.

Assisting with the search were the Newbury Police and Fire departments, the U.S. Coast Guard, Massachusetts State Police divers, Environmental Police, and the Newbury and Rowley harbormasters.

State police and Coast Guard helicopters searched from above. Officials used side-scan sonar, tracked current patterns, and performed a grid search of the area, according to Lucey.

The police chief said they were also using "intel from people who know the river well" to perform the search.

He said they would continue searching "as long as possible" or until it was too dark to do so. If the person was not located, they would "regroup at first light," Lucey said.