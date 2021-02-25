Diverse group of cities have highest rates of gay households

  • In this Feb. 2, 2018, photo, a pelican flies over Biscayne Bay with the skyline of Miami on the horizon. Florida is now home to two metro areas with among the highest concentrations of gay and lesbian coupled households in the U.S., according to a new report released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Orlando and Miami had the fourth and sixth highest concentrations of same sex coupled households in the U.S. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • In this April 7, 2019, photo, people with the Pride Alliance Network, sponsored by Starbucks, walk along Ocean Drive, during the 11th annual Pride Parade, as part of Miami Beach Pride week, in Miami Beach, Fla. Florida is now home to two metro areas with among the highest concentrations of gay and lesbian coupled households in the U.S., according to a new report released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Orlando and Miami had the fourth and sixth highest concentrations of same sex coupled households in the U.S. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
1 / 2

Same Sex Households Cities

In this Feb. 2, 2018, photo, a pelican flies over Biscayne Bay with the skyline of Miami on the horizon. Florida is now home to two metro areas with among the highest concentrations of gay and lesbian coupled households in the U.S., according to a new report released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Orlando and Miami had the fourth and sixth highest concentrations of same sex coupled households in the U.S. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MIKE SCHNEIDER
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Once known for singer Anita Bryant's anti-gay rights campaign and a ban on gay and lesbian adoptions, Florida is now home to two metro areas with among the highest concentrations of gay and lesbian coupled households in the U.S., according to a new report released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Orlando and Miami had the fourth and sixth highest percentages respectively of same sex coupled households in the U.S., according to the report released this week using data from the bureau's 2019 American Community Survey.

San Francisco, Portland and Seattle topped the list. Austin was No. 5 and Boston came in at No. 7. But they were joined in the top 10 by some unexpected metro areas like Baltimore, Denver and Phoenix. Noticeably absent were three of the nation's largest metros: New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Though they have some of the nation's most visible LGBTQ communities, the vastness of their metro areas dilutes the concentration.

The appearance of these metros on the list shows that tolerance isn’t limited to large coastal cities, gay rights advocates said.

“You often think of LGBTQ people in large cities like San Francisco, but we're everywhere," said Jeremy LaMaster executive director of FreeState Justice, a Baltimore-based LGBTQ advocacy organization for Maryland.

The report focused on same sex couples, both married and unmarried, and not gay and lesbians who are single. About 1.5% of all coupled households nationwide were same sex. The cities on the top 10 list ranged in concentration from San Francisco's 2.8% to Baltimore's 2%.

In the District of Columbia, which was categorized along with states in the report, 7.1% of coupled households were same sex.

In Florida, acceptance of LGBTQ communities has been driven at the local level, with passage of human rights ordinances, fast-growing populations from all over the world and gay-friendly companies from the hospitality and entertainment industries, said Nadine Smith, executive director of Equality Florida, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

While Orlando already had a visible gay community with out elected officials and workforces like Disney World with large numbers of gays and lesbians, the collective grief from the massacre at the gay Pulse nightclub in 2016 helped push that acceptance into more conservative corners of civic life such as local churches.

“Miami is a port city and Orlando is the epicenter of amusement parks and hospitality, so it makes perfect sense," Smith said of the high concentrations of same sex households. “The cities have led the way for sure, rebuilding Florida's image from a really hateful history."

That history stretches back to the 1970s. That's when Bryant, an early-1960s pop singer and brand ambassador for the Florida Citrus Commission, headed a campaign that led to the repeal of an ordinance in Miami-Dade County prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation in one of the earliest organized fights against gay rights. Florida also was the last state in the U.S. to end its ban on gay and lesbian adoption when a court ruled it violated equal protection rights in 2010.

Austin, Orlando and Phoenix have been among the metropolitan areas with the largest population growth in recent years.

Phoenix's general meritocracy, which comes from being a relatively young community with a constant influx of new arrivals, has made it welcoming to gay and lesbians, said Angela Hughey, president of ONE Community, a business coalition that advocates for inclusion and equality.

“It's a very broad city and we are in every neighborhood," Hughey said Thursday.

In Baltimore, residents have had an appreciation for a camp aesthetic that now would overlap with queer culture. A favorite son, after all, is filmmaker John Waters, and the city celebrates the unconventional, as evidenced by the annual HONFest where celebrants sport beehive hairdos and cat-eye sunglasses. The city also has a vibrant vogue ball scene.

“Part of me feels like I need to give a shout-out to John Waters," said LaMaster, referring to the filmmaker behind cult movies made in Baltimore, such as “Pink Flamingos" and “Hairspray." “But it's not just John Waters. There is a rich heritage and history that can be found here.”

LaMaster, who lived in New York City before moving to Baltimore, said the Maryland city lacked the visible gay scene found in a neighborhood like Chelsea in New York City. But Baltimore made sense for same sex couples wanting to set up households in a state that has been a leader in laws prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as allowing second-parent adoptions, he said.

“The work isn't done. That's my takeaway," La Master said. “Even though there has been tremendous progress, I think there's always room for improvement."

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Recommended Stories

  • Popcorn-on-demand: Belgian cinema chain gets creative amid pandemic

    The pandemic has battered the industry, with many cinemas forced to close, restrict screenings or ban sales of snacks, while major studios move releases straight to home streaming platforms, dealing another blow to the box office. As Hollywood waits for cinemas - a core part of the movie value chain - to reopen, many studios have delayed hotly-anticipated blockbusters, such as James Bond's "No Time to Die". For Kinepolis, which operates over 100 cinemas across Europe and North America, that brought its first annual loss in at least 13 years, with sales down 68%.

  • Southern Baptist Convention ousts Kentucky, Georgia churches over pro-LGBTQ values

    Two other churches were removed for employing convicted sex offenders.

  • 'Kind and Generous' Pizzeria Owner, 56, Brutally Beaten By Thieves in Pennsylvania

    A 56-year-old pizzeria owner in Norristown, Pennsylvania was violently attacked by a group of men who stole beers from her shop on Friday. Ying Ngov, the owner of Mama Venezia's Pizzeria, reportedly ran after the men after they took the items from her business without paying, reports 6ABC. Security footage initially showed the attackers looking through the windows of Ngov’s pizza shop before they all put on masks and entered the store.

  • Hong Kongers crowdsourced a protest manual—and Myanmar’s already using it

    The how-to guide details 60 different roles in Hong Kong's protests, from frontliners to medics to translators.

  • Canada's Covid plan under fire as air passengers evade hotel quarantine

    Some arriving passengers are dodging mandatory three-night hotel stay while claims of sexual assault tarnish health plan A hotel used as part of Canada’s new coronavirus quarantine measures is seen near Toronto Pearson international airport in Mississauga, Ontario. Photograph: Carlos Osorio/Reuters Less than a week after the introduction of new rules obliging international air travellers to quarantine at a hotel on arrival in Canada, the plan is facing criticism after allegations of sexual assault and reports that some passengers are ignoring the rules. Amid growing concern that international travellers could pose a risk of spreading variants of the coronavirus, Canada began requiring anyone arriving from abroad to isolate at a hotel for up to three nights, beginning Monday. Passengers are expected to foot the bill for their stay, which the federal government says includes the cost of food, hotel security, transport, cleaning and coronavirus testing. Some travellers have reported hours-long delays when trying to book a hotel, but police in Ontario say others are instead simply walking out of the airport. Police at Toronto’s Pearson airport, the country’s busiest terminal, say they have fined several people who have attempted to evade controls, but the C$880 penalty is well below the estimated bill of C$2,000 for a three-night stay at the quarantine hotels. Police also told reporters they will not detain anyone breaking public health rules unless there is clear indication of criminality. The country’s public health agency may possibly issue any potential subsequent fines under the Quarantine Act – including a maximum fine of up to $750,000 or six months in jail. The Public Health Agency of Canada has said it was “aware” of reports that travellers are bypassing mandatory hotels and was looking into the situation. “Travellers are legally obligated to follow the instructions of a screening officer or quarantine officer through the 14-day period, whether in regards to testing, transit to locations, their mandatory hotel stopover or during quarantine at home or other suitable location,” the agency said in a statement. Patrick Brown, mayor of Brampton, Ontario, called the passengers who flouted the rules “selfish” and warned they were endangering the community. No other airports have reported problems with passengers breaking public health rules. Amid growing criticism of the quarantine plan, federal Conservatives have called on the government to suspend the policy after reports of an alleged sexual assault at a quarantine hotel. “We are deeply angered to hear reports of sexual violence happening during federally mandated quarantines by those supposed to be protecting public health,” parliamentarians Michelle Rempel Garner, Shannon Stubbs and Jag Sahota said in a statement. Montreal police have charged Robert Shakory with one count of sexual assault, one count of breaking and entering, and one count of criminal harassment after a 17 February incident. The lawmakers also cited a case in which a quarantine screening officer allegedly demanded money from a woman and then sexually assaulted her during a quarantine compliance check at her home last week. A 27-year-old man has been charged.

  • Online savings account yield hits record low as 'banks are flush with deposits'

    Americans socked away an unprecedented amount in bank accounts last year, but what they have actually earned on those funds is hitting all-time lows.

  • Builders grapple with land shortage, soaring lumber costs

    U.S. homebuilders are poised to benefit this spring homebuying season amid strong demand, low mortgage rates and an all-time low inventory of previously occupied homes for sale. The price of lumber more than doubled over the last year to an all-time high, reflecting strong demand for new construction and home remodeling, and pandemic-related problems limiting production. The sharp rise in the cost of lumber, among other building materials, is a concern to builders because it drives up costs, potentially shrinking the pool of would-be buyers who can afford to purchase a home.

  • Federal judge rules that California can enforce its net neutrality law

    A federal judge has ruled that California can enforce its net neutrality law banning zero-rating offers that manipulate internet speeds for select websites and apps.

  • Phone Records Prove House Sergeant-at-Arms DID Ignore Pleas for Backup: Capitol Police Chief

    Erin Schaff/ReutersThe acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police just came with the receipts.Testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee about the catastrophic breakdown that allowed thousands of MAGA rioters to breach the Capitol, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman revealed that her predecessor called the House sergeant-at-arms, Paul Irving, at 12:58 p.m. to request the National Guard as rioters breaching the building and forced lawmakers into hiding.Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the riot, called Irving again seven minutes later, according to phone records pulled by Pittman—and then called him at least three more times until 1:45 p.m.“When there’s a breakdown you look for those commanders with boots on the ground to provide that instruction,” Pittman said. “That did not happen, primarily because those operational commanders at the time were so overwhelmed, they started to participate and assist the officers… versus providing that guidance and direction.”First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6The receipts–which support the narrative that a series of unanswered calls, withheld information, and conflicting orders led to complete malfunction—directly contradicted Irving’s testimony.On Tuesday, Sund testified that he asked for National Guard backup just after 1 p.m. But Irving insisted that was wrong. He said he did not remember the conversation with Sund and claimed he didn’t get an official request until “shortly before 1:30 p.m.” Troops were not approved to help overwhelmed officers at the Capitol until 2:10 p.m.“Mr. Irving stated that he was concerned about the ‘optics’ of having the National Guard present and didn’t feel that the intelligence supported it,” Sund said Tuesday. Irving, who resigned in the wake of the riot, said that was “categorically false.”On Tuesday, Irving said that if Sund, Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger, or any other leaders concluded ahead of Jan. 6 that unarmed National Guardsmen were needed, he “would not have hesitated” to ensure the reinforcement was ready.Pittman’s testimony—and her insistence that Capitol Police did everything possible to contain the insurrection—was just the latest twist in a series of finger-pointing between the top law enforcers in charge of securing the Capitol. During hearings before lawmakers this week, officials have blamed one another for the widespread failures.One failure, Pittman conceded on Thursday, was that nobody in law enforcement knew the mob would be so violent.She told lawmakers that they were prepared for militia groups, white supremacists, and other extremists to be present, but the small organization was not prepared for thousands of “everyday” Americans “who took on a mob mentality.” (Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee revealed on Tuesday that the FBI intel consisted merely of an email sent on Jan. 5.)Officials believe over 10,000 demonstrators were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that 800 breached the building. About 1,200 police officers responded, Pittman said.She also made the stunning admission that since Jan. 6, Capitol Police have maintained heightened security because they learned that militia groups have chatted about plans to “blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible” in connection with the State of the Union, which has no scheduled date yet. “We know that the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol weren’t only interested in attacking members of Congress and officers. They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as [to] who was in charge of that legislative process,” Pittman said. On Tuesday, Irving insisted that Capitol Police were privy to intelligence provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that “did not support” the likelihood of a coordinated assault at the Capitol.An NYPD Cop’s Road From Terror ‘Victim’ to Capitol Rioter“The department was not ignorant of intelligence indicating an attack of the size and scale we encountered on the sixth. There was no such intelligence,” Pittman said Thursday. “Although we knew the likelihood for violence by extremists, no credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol. Nor did the intelligence received from the FBI or any other law enforcement partner indicate such a threat.”Pittman added that because officers at the Capitol were not prepared for a violent mob, lockdown procedure was not properly executed. She added that some officers were also not sure when to use lethal force, and that radio communications between law enforcers were not robust.Five individuals died during the violent riots. Four were pro-Trump protesters, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a police officer after attempting to break into the Speaker’s Lobby. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after allegedly clashing with rioters. In the days after the siege, at least two officers died by suicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 8 movies leaving Netflix you have to watch before February ends

    There's something for any mood you're in right now from comedies ("Easy A") and gangster movies ("Goodfellas") to documentaries ("LA 92").

  • After oil spill, Israel's fishermen net catch despite ban

    JISR AL-ZARQA, Israel (AP) — After weathering a year of the coronavirus pandemic, the fishermen of an Arab village in central Israel have been dealt another blow by a mysterious oil spill in the Mediterranean. Grappling with its worst ecological disaster in years, the government this week ordered a precautionary ban on selling seafood. Despite the ban, Jisr al-Zarqa's fishermen went to sea Thursday to bring in their catch.

  • Every single Emma Watson movie, ranked

    The "Harry Potter" star may be best-known for playing Hermione Granger, but critics also enjoyed her roles in "Ballet Shoes" and "Little Women."

  • 16 little-known facts about the Weasley family that 'Harry Potter' fans may not know

    The Weasleys are the largest family in the series, so even the biggest fans may not have heard all these fun facts and hidden secrets about them.

  • China's ships are getting bigger and more aggressive, and Japan is scrambling to keep up

    China's massive Coast Guard and a new law expanding what it can do have worried its neighbors, maybe none of them more so than Japan.

  • Brit Awards change rules thanks to pop star Rina Sawayama

    Pop star Rina Sawayama protested after being told she was "not British enough" for UK music awards.

  • Georgia counties are suing Trump for legal fees following his failed voter fraud lawsuits

    Two counties in Georgia want Donald Trump to pay for the cost of his failed lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the election.

  • Israeli DM moves to halt plan to share virus vaccines

    Israel’s defense minister on Thursday called for an immediate halt of plans to ship surplus coronavirus vaccines to a group of friendly nations, suggesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is using vaccines to wield international influence “behind the backs of relevant bodies." Netanyahu's plan has illustrated how at a time of global shortages, the vaccine has become an asset that can be used for diplomatic gain. It also has raised questions about Israel's decision to help far-flung nations in Africa and Latin America at a time when the neighboring Palestinian territories are struggling to secure their own vaccine supplies.

  • Texas Lt. Gov. says that people getting huge energy bills 'gambled on a very, very low rate' - but suggests they won't have to pay the full amount

    Texans on variable-rate energy deals were faced with enormous bills as the wholesale price of electricity spiked 10,000% during the storms.

  • China vows five-year plan dedicated to climate, but growth, security concerns weigh

    China has promised to dedicate its new "five-year plan" to tackling climate change, but concerns about economic growth and energy security are expected to temper the country's green ambitions. Vice premier Han Zheng said in October that the 2021-2025 plan, due to be delivered to parliament in March, would be "dedicated to addressing climate change" and "focus on the country's new vision" to bring emissions to a peak before 2030 and achieve "carbon neutrality" by 2060. But experts said Beijing is still likely to give regions leeway to focus on growth and build new coal-fired power stations to head off energy shortages.

  • An ex-girlfriend tipped off the FBI about an alleged US Capitol rioter after he called her a 'moron'

    Richard Michetti was arraigned Tuesday in Philadelphia over his alleged participation in the January 6 insurrection.