What Is Diversified Gas & Oil's (LON:DGOC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 46% in the last month alone, although it is still down 17% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 30% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

View our latest analysis for Diversified Gas & Oil

How Does Diversified Gas & Oil's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Diversified Gas & Oil's P/E of 7.05 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Diversified Gas & Oil has a higher P/E than the average (4.6) P/E for companies in the oil and gas industry.

AIM:DGOC Price Estimation Relative to Market April 11th 2020 More

Diversified Gas & Oil's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Diversified Gas & Oil saw earnings per share decrease by 70% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 28% per year over the last three years. This might lead to low expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Diversified Gas & Oil's Balance Sheet

Diversified Gas & Oil has net debt worth 88% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Diversified Gas & Oil's P/E Ratio

Diversified Gas & Oil has a P/E of 7.1. That's below the average in the GB market, which is 13.6. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Diversified Gas & Oil over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 4.8 back then to 7.1 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.