Diversity, Equity and Inclusion - A Time for Action

As the USA celebrates Women’s History Month, EcoVadis reviews the progress achieved by companies throughout our global network with regard to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). To achieve gender equality, it is critical that companies continue to work to expand DEI best practices through global supply chains, and provide opportunities for employees of all genders, across sectors and geographies. EcoVadis ratings data reveals that 60% of companies have implemented policy commitments on DEI, but only 14% reported on their DEI progress in 2021. This gap shows that DEI leaders globally have much to do in terms of implementing meaningful DEI management systems – not only in their own operations but also in their supply chains.

