Diversity is hard to find among the highest paid leaders at elite research universities

Kim Churches and Andrea Silbert
·5 min read

On the face of things, diversity and inclusion seem to be sacrosanct values at our nation’s colleges and universities. Today’s students, part of the most multicultural generation of Americans ever, demand gender and racial equity on their campuses, and academic leaders signal their commitment by implementing policies, requiring trainings and preaching the gospel of acceptance and inclusivity.

But if you follow the money, as we did, you might end up wondering just how deep that commitment goes. Our new report, a collaboration of the Eos Foundation and the American Association of University Women, found that the highest-earning professionals at the nation’s leading colleges and universities — arguably those wielding the most power — are still overwhelmingly white men.

Diverse leaders exist but aren't tapped

We collected data on the 10 highest-paid professionals at each of 130 elite research universities, known in the academic world as the R1 institutions. Looking at the salaries of core executive staff (excluding athletics, finance and medical personnel), we found that women account for just 24% of those top earners — and women of color make up only 2.5%. A mere 3.5% are Black men, and just about 3% are Latinos. That’s hardly the model of diversity that academic institutions so vociferously promote.

Some might try to explain this away by suggesting that change at the top takes time, that we need to wait for a more diverse pool of potential leaders to work their way up before reaching the uppermost ranks. But that’s simply untrue: The leadership pipeline has been diverse for years.

The University of Louisville on Oct. 13, 2009, in Louisville, Kentucky.
The University of Louisville on Oct. 13, 2009, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Consider women, for instance, who represent 57% of students in our colleges and universities and who have been out-earning men in master’s and doctoral degrees for close to two decades. (About 16% of today’s Ph.D. students are women of color.) Add to this the fact women account for 60% of all higher-ed professionals yet only 18% of the No. 1 earners, and it’s hard not to sum it up with a question: Why so few?

At just 11 colleges and universities, women make up half or more of the top earners, and at only eight schools, underrepresented minorities make up at least 20% or more those with the highest salaries, our survey found. The percentages are small, for sure, but that’s proof positive that parity can be achieved. Still, it’s hardly a naturally occurring phenomenon — it takes commitment and accountability.

COVID relief: Why Biden COVID relief plan will fuel public service in America

Case in point: When Neeli Bendapudi, Ph.D., took over as president of the University of Louisville, Kentucky, in 2018, she vowed to make the school’s leadership reflect the diversity of its student body and the city it serves. Less than three years later, 47% of her top team is female and 42% are people of color. “We put our minds to it,” says Michael Wade Smith, Bendapudi’s chief of staff and external affairs. “Intentionality was at its core.”

Be proactive to make genuine change

The university implemented a range of new policies, including creating a core set of diversity principles, training hiring managers and requiring them to set accountable goals. For staff hires, the university relies on job boards aimed at diverse candidates, and for higher level personnel, they partner with search firms with a track record of placing women and people of color. The University of Louisville is also in the midst of a universitywide compensation survey with the goal of making sure salaries are equitable.

We need this kind of proactive approach for genuine change to happen. Without it, even the best institutions default to business as usual, which is why so few have succeeded in achieving the diversity and inclusion they profess in values and vision statements. The pipeline of diverse talent in higher education is plenty crowded, so moving up more women and people of color requires a serious examination of the systemic barriers and biases that persist within institutional cultures. Leaders must make bold and transparent commitments to achieving diversity — and then work hard daily to make that happen.

Sen. Marco Rubio: Amazon should face unionization drive without Republican support

Education has long been considered the great equalizer, and the Ivory Tower stands tall as a symbol of the ideals and goals society strives to achieve. Our elite institutions, especially, have the clout to not only drive change within their own ranks, but also to inspire action and motivate other industries as well. It’s time for colleges and university leaders to step up to become the true champions of diversity, equity and inclusion they say they are. Their actions will speak far louder than their words.

Kim Churches (@ChurchesK) is the CEO of the American Association of University Women, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education and research. Andrea Silbert (@AndreaSilbert) is the president of the Boston-based Eos Foundation, whose Women’s Power Gap Initiative aims to dramatically increase the number of women from diverse backgrounds in top leadership roles.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Women and minorities are scarce in top paid ranks of elite universities

Recommended Stories

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's brother says she is 'patsy' being used by US government as scapegoat after Epstein's suicide

    Ghislaine Maxwell's brother says she is a patsy for Jeffrey Epstein and that she is being used by the US government as a scapegoat. Ian Maxwell made the comments during an appearance on Good Morning America and in an interview with the Times of London. "She's a patsy for Jeffrey Epstein who they lost on their watch and they are taking it out on my sister and dammit, that's wrong," he said.

  • There's a huge Michael Kors sale on all things spring—shop the best deals

    You can get an extra 25% off sale styles at Michael Kors for the store's big Spring Sale—find out how to get the deal now.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • A San Antonio man spoke out against Texas ending mask mandate. Then his noodle shop was vandalized with 'ugly display of hate.'

    Support is rolling in for a San Antonio man whose noodle shop was tagged with racist graffiti after he spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.

  • Black vaccine hesitancy may not be about medical bias, report finds

    Data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows the Black population in this country still lags way behind their white counterparts when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations — but a recent study reveals the reasons why may not be what was previously believed. Latiah Haley receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado.

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • Ramen Shop Vandalized With Racist Graffiti After Owner Criticizes Texas Governor

    A ramen shop in San Antonio was vandalized with racist graffiti after the shop's owner criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift Texas' mask mandate. Mike Nguyen, the owner of Noodle Tree, discovered phrases such as "Kung Flu," "Go Back 2 China" and “No Mask” spray-painted on his restaurant’s windows and outdoor table on Sunday afternoon, according to News4SA. Prior to this discovery, Nguyen was shown on CNN denouncing Gov. Abbott’s decision to lift Texas's mask mandate.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • LGBTQ Catholics stung by Vatican rebuff of same-sex unions

    The Vatican’s declaration that same-sex unions are a sin the Roman Catholic Church cannot bless was no surprise for LGBTQ Catholics in the United States — yet it stung deeply nonetheless. “If priests and pastoral ministers no longer feel they can perform such a blessing, the Catholic laity will step in and perform their own rituals,” DeBernardo said.

  • At least two women who accused Cuomo of misbehavior said he summoned them to help navigate his iPhone

    Cuomo exhibited a pattern of hiring younger women to perform "minimal clerical duties" such as dictation, sources told the Albany Times Union.

  • Miami police arrest 100 people at weekend spring break gatherings

    Miami Beach mayor says ‘too many people [are] coming here to let loose’ as state reports increase in coronavirus cases Beachgoers flock to South Beach during spring break in Miami, Florida Saturday. Photograph: Michele Eve Sandberg/Rex/Shutterstock Police in Miami Beach used pepper spray and arrested 100 people as large spring break crowds gathered despite the pandemic. Revellers, many reportedly unmasked, became “unruly” after a teenager refused to move when police tried to clear crowds from a roadway on Friday night, according to an arrest affidavit. Police then used pepper spray. They said several people were detained while two officers were injured and taken to hospital. The following night, on Saturday, police said 30 arrests were made. A total of 100 people were arrested over the weekend, reported CNN. The popular spring break destination has seen packed beaches, sparking fears of coronavirus outbreaks. Florida does not permit local jurisdictions to fine people for not wearing masks. The mayor of Miami Beach, Dan Gelber, told CNN they were “seeing too much spring break activity”, adding: “We’ve got a problem with too many people coming here to let loose.”The Florida department of health reported 5,134 new cases on Friday, up from 4,444 on Monday. On Sunday there were 38,222 new cases in the US, according to Johns Hopkins data, and 572 new deaths. This compares to record highs recorded in January of 300,416 and 4,470. In total, to date there have been more than 29m cases and more than 534,000 people have died. While total new infections in the US are on a downward trajectory and vaccinations are rising, case numbers have stopped falling precipitously. On Sunday America’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, warned: “We’re not out of the woods yet.” Pointing to what happened last spring and summer and the situation now, he told Fox News: “If you look at those numbers, that plateau [of case numbers] bothers me and other public health officials. When you plateau at a high level, there’s enough viral activity in the community that when you pull back on things like masking and not pay attention to avoiding congregate settings, it is very risky to get another surge.”Fauci criticised the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, for his decision to completely reopen businesses and remove a state mask mandate last week as “risky and potentially dangerous”. The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, pleaded with residents to ignore the mandate by continuing to wear masks. “Each day, I am unfortunately reporting individuals who are passing away because of Covid-19,” he tweeted on Saturday. “Today, we are reporting 13 deaths. It is important for us to receive our Covid vaccines and continue to mask up. I strongly urge Houstonians to do so.” Vaccinations are picking up. On Friday, the US hit 100m doses and about 35m people had been fully vaccinated – or about 13.5% of the adult population – according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.Joe Biden has pledged to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days of office – a target he could be on track to meet by the end of this week.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • The Snyder Cut Is a Better Version of Justice League . But It Sets a Dangerous Precedent

    When fan culture runs amok, who is in control?

  • Johnson says comments about Capitol breach were not racist

    Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin denied Monday that he made racist comments last week when he said he wasn't concerned about pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol in January but would have been worried if they were Black Lives Matters protesters. The comments drew a firestorm of criticism from Democrats and others who said Johnson was making racist statements. In an interview Thursday with syndicated radio host Joe Pagliarulo, Johnson said of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory: “I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.”

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • Moderna begins testing next-generation coronavirus vaccine

    Last week, Moderna began dosing the first participants in a study testing COVID-19 booster vaccine candidates targeting the variant, known as B.1.351, that first emerged in South Africa. The booster vaccine candidates, designated mRNA-1273.351, will be tested in a trial of both a variant-specific shot and a multivalent shot, according to the company's announcement.

  • Jared Kushner praises Biden's Iran strategy

    Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner praised the Biden administration for its Iran strategy, writing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that Biden's refusal to remove sanctions before Iran returns to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal is a "smart diplomatic move."Why it matters: Kushner led Middle East peace talks on behalf of the Trump administration. Former President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran deal in 2018, and many Republicans have called on President Biden not to return to the agreement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: The Biden administration will be ready to consider some sanctions relief for Iran only after talks between the parties resume and only as part of a reciprocal process, senior State Department officials tell Axios' Barak Ravid.“Possible U.S. steps with regard to sanctions can be on the table but we need to get into a conversation with Iran, whether direct or indirect," a senior State Department official said."The president will not take unilateral steps when it comes to removing sanctions. Any substantial move by the U.S. will have to be part of a process in which both sides take actions."What they're saying: "While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move," Kushner wrote."The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff. It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future," he added."When Iran asked for a reward merely for initiating negotiations, President Biden did the right thing and refused."The big picture: In addition to praising the Biden administration's stance on Iran, Kushner also applauded the new president's foreign policy prioritization of China, and called for Biden to continue expanding the Trump administration's Abraham Accords between Israel and other Arab countries. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free