The Diversity Research Institute Releases the 2022 Top 20 DRI Texas Fortune 1000 Companies Most Representative in the U.S.

HOUSTON, September 22, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The Diversity Research Institute (DRI) releases the 2022 Corporate Governance Report of Fortune 1000 Companies. This report assesses the executive and board demographics of 94 Fortune 1000 companies headquartered in the state of Texas. Companies are scored on a scale of 1-10 to assess their racial and gender demographics in relation to those in the United States. Those companies with the highest scores are named DRI Fortune 1000 Companies Most Representative of the United States. Companies with the lowest scores are listed as the DRI Fortune 1000 Companies Least Representative of the United States.

Our research finds that executive leadership and board membership of Fortune 1000 companies headquartered in Texas continue to be mostly composed of non-Hispanic white men, regardless of county or industry. White men held an average of 69% of all executive leadership and 61% of all board of director positions. When compared to county and state population demographics, we also found a significant underrepresentation of historically marginalized populations. In all, there was an extreme magnitude of racial underrepresentation for Hispanics/Latinx persons in corporate governance given the population of Texas, which was largely unmatched by other racial groups.

Listed are the 94 Fortune 1000 companies headquartered in the state of Texas that were surveyed for the report.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Comfort Systems USA

GameStop

McKesson

Sally Beauty

American Airlines Group

Commercial Metals

Globe Life

Michaels

Service Corp. International

American National Group

Conoco Phillips

Group 1 Automotive

Mr. Cooper Group

Southwest Airlines

AMN Healthcare Services

Copart

Halliburton

MRC Global

Southwestern Energy

APA

Core-Mark Holding

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Murphy Oil

Stewart Information Services

Arcosa

Crestwood Equity Partners

Hilltop Holdings

Nexstar Media Group

Sysco

AT&T

Crown Castle International

HollyFrontier

NOV

Targa Resources

Atmos Energy

D.R. Horton

Huntsman

Occidental Petroleum

Texas Instruments

Baker Hughes

Darling Ingredients

iHeartMedia

Oracle

Trinity Industries

Brinker International

Dell Technologies

Insperity

Par Pacific Holdings

USAA

Builders FirstSource

Diamondback Energy

Jacobs Engineering Group

PHILLIPS 66

Valero Energy

CBRE

Digital Realty Trust

KBR

Pioneer Natural Resources

Valhi

Celanese

Energy Transfer

Kimberly-Clark

Plains GP Holdings

Vistra

CenterPoint Energy

EnLink Midstream

Kinder Morgan

Primoris Services

Waste Management

ChampionX

Enterprise Products Partners

Kirby

Quanta Services

Western Midstream Partners

Charles Schwab

EOG Resources

Lennox International

Rackspace Technology

Westlake Chemical

Cheniere Energy

Exxon

LGI Homes

Range Resources

 

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Flowserve

Marathon Oil

Resideo Technologies

 

Comerica

Fluor

Match Group

Rush Enterprises

 

Dennis Kennedy, founder and chairman of the National Diversity Council, shared his thoughts on the report and companies maintaining a focus on their diversity and inclusion.

“We hope that the public finds this research useful to advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in your company. We must continue to partner and collaboration toward creating workplaces that reflect the diversity of our country.”

Listed are the top 20 DRI Texas Fortune 1000 Companies Most Representative in the U.S. These companies received a score of six or higher on a scale of 1-10.

  1. Kimberly-Clark

  2. AMN Healthcare Services

  3. Match Group

  4. Rent-A-Center

  5. Texas Instruments

  6. CBRE

  7. Jacobs Engineering Group

  8. Valhi

  9. Arcosa

  10. Celanese

  11. CenterPoint Energy

  12. Michaels

  13. Crown Castle International

  14. Waste Management

  15. USAA

  16. Comerica

  17. Tenet Healthcare

  18. At&T

  19. Vistra

  20. McKesson

“Diversity, equity and inclusion have transformed workplaces and, today more than ever, employers are engaging and demonstrating inclusive leadership,” Kennedy said. “We are proud to see a steady increase in dei at Fortune 1000 companies” Kennedy praised the most representative in the U.S for showing representation and moving the needle in the diversity and inclusion space.

The Texas Corporate Governance Report helps professionals advocate for increased racial and gender representation across all segments of the corporate organization. The report includes a scorecard, a comparative analysis of the assessment areas and data points. For more information and to view this year’s results, please visit https://diversityresearchinstitute.org/.

About the Diversity Research Institute

The Diversity Research Institute is an institute that produces diversity and inclusion best practices that help businesses and organizations thrive economically, become socially responsible, and create fair and just workplaces. The DRI enhances the value of diversity and inclusion by bridging the areas of academic research and business practices. More information about the Diversity Research Institue is available at: https://diversityresearchinstitute.org/

