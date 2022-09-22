The Diversity Research Institute Releases the 2022 Top 20 DRI Texas Fortune 1000 Companies Most Representative in the U.S.

HOUSTON --News Direct-- National Diversity Council

HOUSTON, September 22, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The Diversity Research Institute (DRI) releases the 2022 Corporate Governance Report of Fortune 1000 Companies. This report assesses the executive and board demographics of 94 Fortune 1000 companies headquartered in the state of Texas. Companies are scored on a scale of 1-10 to assess their racial and gender demographics in relation to those in the United States. Those companies with the highest scores are named DRI Fortune 1000 Companies Most Representative of the United States. Companies with the lowest scores are listed as the DRI Fortune 1000 Companies Least Representative of the United States.

Our research finds that executive leadership and board membership of Fortune 1000 companies headquartered in Texas continue to be mostly composed of non-Hispanic white men, regardless of county or industry. White men held an average of 69% of all executive leadership and 61% of all board of director positions. When compared to county and state population demographics, we also found a significant underrepresentation of historically marginalized populations. In all, there was an extreme magnitude of racial underrepresentation for Hispanics/Latinx persons in corporate governance given the population of Texas, which was largely unmatched by other racial groups.

Listed are the 94 Fortune 1000 companies headquartered in the state of Texas that were surveyed for the report.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Comfort Systems USA GameStop McKesson Sally Beauty American Airlines Group Commercial Metals Globe Life Michaels Service Corp. International American National Group Conoco Phillips Group 1 Automotive Mr. Cooper Group Southwest Airlines AMN Healthcare Services Copart Halliburton MRC Global Southwestern Energy APA Core-Mark Holding Hewlett Packard Enterprise Murphy Oil Stewart Information Services Arcosa Crestwood Equity Partners Hilltop Holdings Nexstar Media Group Sysco AT&T Crown Castle International HollyFrontier NOV Targa Resources Atmos Energy D.R. Horton Huntsman Occidental Petroleum Texas Instruments Baker Hughes Darling Ingredients iHeartMedia Oracle Trinity Industries Brinker International Dell Technologies Insperity Par Pacific Holdings USAA Builders FirstSource Diamondback Energy Jacobs Engineering Group PHILLIPS 66 Valero Energy CBRE Digital Realty Trust KBR Pioneer Natural Resources Valhi Celanese Energy Transfer Kimberly-Clark Plains GP Holdings Vistra CenterPoint Energy EnLink Midstream Kinder Morgan Primoris Services Waste Management ChampionX Enterprise Products Partners Kirby Quanta Services Western Midstream Partners Charles Schwab EOG Resources Lennox International Rackspace Technology Westlake Chemical Cheniere Energy Exxon LGI Homes Range Resources Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Flowserve Marathon Oil Resideo Technologies Comerica Fluor Match Group Rush Enterprises

Dennis Kennedy, founder and chairman of the National Diversity Council, shared his thoughts on the report and companies maintaining a focus on their diversity and inclusion.

“We hope that the public finds this research useful to advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in your company. We must continue to partner and collaboration toward creating workplaces that reflect the diversity of our country.”

Listed are the top 20 DRI Texas Fortune 1000 Companies Most Representative in the U.S. These companies received a score of six or higher on a scale of 1-10.

Kimberly-Clark AMN Healthcare Services Match Group Rent-A-Center Texas Instruments CBRE Jacobs Engineering Group Valhi Arcosa Celanese CenterPoint Energy Michaels Crown Castle International Waste Management USAA Comerica Tenet Healthcare At&T Vistra McKesson

“Diversity, equity and inclusion have transformed workplaces and, today more than ever, employers are engaging and demonstrating inclusive leadership,” Kennedy said. “We are proud to see a steady increase in dei at Fortune 1000 companies” Kennedy praised the most representative in the U.S for showing representation and moving the needle in the diversity and inclusion space.

The Texas Corporate Governance Report helps professionals advocate for increased racial and gender representation across all segments of the corporate organization. The report includes a scorecard, a comparative analysis of the assessment areas and data points. For more information and to view this year’s results, please visit https://diversityresearchinstitute.org/.

About the Diversity Research Institute

The Diversity Research Institute is an institute that produces diversity and inclusion best practices that help businesses and organizations thrive economically, become socially responsible, and create fair and just workplaces. The DRI enhances the value of diversity and inclusion by bridging the areas of academic research and business practices. More information about the Diversity Research Institue is available at: https://diversityresearchinstitute.org/

