The Diversity Research Institute Releases the 2022 Top 20 DRI Texas Fortune 1000 Companies Most Representative in the U.S.
HOUSTON --News Direct-- National Diversity Council
HOUSTON, September 22, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The Diversity Research Institute (DRI) releases the 2022 Corporate Governance Report of Fortune 1000 Companies. This report assesses the executive and board demographics of 94 Fortune 1000 companies headquartered in the state of Texas. Companies are scored on a scale of 1-10 to assess their racial and gender demographics in relation to those in the United States. Those companies with the highest scores are named DRI Fortune 1000 Companies Most Representative of the United States. Companies with the lowest scores are listed as the DRI Fortune 1000 Companies Least Representative of the United States.
Our research finds that executive leadership and board membership of Fortune 1000 companies headquartered in Texas continue to be mostly composed of non-Hispanic white men, regardless of county or industry. White men held an average of 69% of all executive leadership and 61% of all board of director positions. When compared to county and state population demographics, we also found a significant underrepresentation of historically marginalized populations. In all, there was an extreme magnitude of racial underrepresentation for Hispanics/Latinx persons in corporate governance given the population of Texas, which was largely unmatched by other racial groups.
Listed are the 94 Fortune 1000 companies headquartered in the state of Texas that were surveyed for the report.
Academy Sports and Outdoors
Comfort Systems USA
GameStop
McKesson
Sally Beauty
American Airlines Group
Commercial Metals
Globe Life
Michaels
Service Corp. International
American National Group
Conoco Phillips
Group 1 Automotive
Mr. Cooper Group
Southwest Airlines
AMN Healthcare Services
Copart
Halliburton
MRC Global
Southwestern Energy
APA
Core-Mark Holding
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Murphy Oil
Stewart Information Services
Arcosa
Crestwood Equity Partners
Hilltop Holdings
Nexstar Media Group
Sysco
AT&T
Crown Castle International
HollyFrontier
NOV
Targa Resources
Atmos Energy
D.R. Horton
Huntsman
Occidental Petroleum
Texas Instruments
Baker Hughes
Darling Ingredients
iHeartMedia
Oracle
Trinity Industries
Brinker International
Dell Technologies
Insperity
Par Pacific Holdings
USAA
Builders FirstSource
Diamondback Energy
Jacobs Engineering Group
PHILLIPS 66
Valero Energy
CBRE
Digital Realty Trust
KBR
Pioneer Natural Resources
Valhi
Celanese
Energy Transfer
Kimberly-Clark
Plains GP Holdings
Vistra
CenterPoint Energy
EnLink Midstream
Kinder Morgan
Primoris Services
Waste Management
ChampionX
Enterprise Products Partners
Kirby
Quanta Services
Western Midstream Partners
Charles Schwab
EOG Resources
Lennox International
Rackspace Technology
Westlake Chemical
Cheniere Energy
Exxon
LGI Homes
Range Resources
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings
Flowserve
Marathon Oil
Resideo Technologies
Comerica
Fluor
Match Group
Rush Enterprises
Dennis Kennedy, founder and chairman of the National Diversity Council, shared his thoughts on the report and companies maintaining a focus on their diversity and inclusion.
“We hope that the public finds this research useful to advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in your company. We must continue to partner and collaboration toward creating workplaces that reflect the diversity of our country.”
Listed are the top 20 DRI Texas Fortune 1000 Companies Most Representative in the U.S. These companies received a score of six or higher on a scale of 1-10.
Kimberly-Clark
AMN Healthcare Services
Match Group
Rent-A-Center
Texas Instruments
CBRE
Jacobs Engineering Group
Valhi
Arcosa
Celanese
CenterPoint Energy
Michaels
Crown Castle International
Waste Management
USAA
Comerica
Tenet Healthcare
At&T
Vistra
McKesson
“Diversity, equity and inclusion have transformed workplaces and, today more than ever, employers are engaging and demonstrating inclusive leadership,” Kennedy said. “We are proud to see a steady increase in dei at Fortune 1000 companies” Kennedy praised the most representative in the U.S for showing representation and moving the needle in the diversity and inclusion space.
The Texas Corporate Governance Report helps professionals advocate for increased racial and gender representation across all segments of the corporate organization. The report includes a scorecard, a comparative analysis of the assessment areas and data points. For more information and to view this year’s results, please visit https://diversityresearchinstitute.org/.
About the Diversity Research Institute
The Diversity Research Institute is an institute that produces diversity and inclusion best practices that help businesses and organizations thrive economically, become socially responsible, and create fair and just workplaces. The DRI enhances the value of diversity and inclusion by bridging the areas of academic research and business practices. More information about the Diversity Research Institue is available at: https://diversityresearchinstitute.org/
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from National Diversity Council on 3blmedia.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/the-diversity-research-institute-releases-the-2022-top-20-dri-texas-fortune-1000-companies-most-representative-in-the-u-s-363655415