Diversity Woman Media highlights 100 Black female execs

Sheila Robinson spent 15 years at DuPont (DD) chemicals before she decided to chase her dream to launch her own media company — Diversity Woman Media. Robinson joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Diversity Woman Magazine’s 'Elite 100’ list.

The "Elite 100" is a who’s who of some of the most talented Black business executives in the world. Bozoma Saint John at Netflix (NFLX), Susan Smith at Cigna (CI), Tiffani Boyd at McDonald’s (MCD), and Candi Castleberry at Twitter (TWTR) are just some of the execs on the list. Robinson says that she is excited to share their accomplishments with the world and show young women that they can accomplish their dreams.

“We are so delighted that we were able to shine the light on 100 dynamic, Black corporate executives who are running organizations that amass billions of dollars. They are sharing strategy and just not letting only America know that these women are board ready for many organizations that are looking for women to put on their boards and not only showing corporate America that but showing little girls coming behind them what you can be what you can aspire to be.”

Dr. Sheila Robinson

Robinson tells Yahoo Finance that there are still many hurdles to overcome for women of color.

“There is a concrete ceiling out there for women of color — and there is a glass ceiling out there for all women. So what we do is we work with high potential and high performing women leaders, and we provide them specific tools and resources that they need to break through to navigate through barriers so that they can reach their full potential,” she said.

Robinson highlights that her organization is working on helping women move into middle management positions, which could act as a springboard to executive leadership.

“And I’m also proud that Rosalyn Brewer is the CEO of Walgreens. But if these women that we just highlighted were given the opportunity to reach their full potential. We could be celebrating 100 Black women CEOs in corporate America, but they’ll take the board seats. We’ll take that as we have come a long way, we do have a long way to go.”

Story continues

Reggie Wade is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade.

Read more: