Divided appeals court upholds Texas law on harassment by email, text

The state's highest criminal court on Wednesday upheld a state law that makes it a crime to send repeated emails, texts and other electronic messages with the intent to harass, annoy, embarrass or offend.

In two 5-4 rulings in related cases, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals said the electronic harassment law does not violate the First Amendment's free-speech protections because it limits actions that are not related to speech.

The law focuses on the nature of the conduct — repeated messages intended to harass — and not on the messages themselves, Judge Scott Walker wrote for the majority.

In addition, Walker wrote, the First Amendment does not protect communication "that invades the substantial privacy interests of another in an essentially intolerable manner."

Presiding Judge Sharon Keller disagreed, writing in a dissenting opinion that the law's focus on electronic "communications" clearly indicates that the goal is to regulate speech.

"The statute encompasses a vast amount of speech that is protected by the First Amendment," Keller wrote. "And the 'electronic' methods of delivering communications — including the internet and social media platforms — are mediums for delivering speech."

The cases involved two men — Charles Barton of Tarrant County, charged with nine counts of harassment by sending text messages and emails to his ex-wife, and Nathan Sanders of Lubbock County, charged with sending texts and social media messages, along with letters and phone calls, to a woman.

Both men challenged the law as unconstitutionally vague and broad, arguing that it implicates a great deal of speech that is protected by the First Amendment, such as several strongly worded questions emailed to a political candidate, text messages to a police officer demanding updates on an investigation, or comments posted on a Facebook page.

Writing for the majority, Walker rejected arguments that the law improperly limited the freedom of speech. Instead, he said, simply sending repeated messages is not speech.

"An observer may glean, at the most, that the sender wants to send something to the receiver," Walker wrote. "The only way for an observer to know that the sender means to express anything by these acts is for the sender to explain it to them" in a separate communication.

In a concurring opinion, Judge Kevin Yeary said the law — passed in 1973 and amended nine times since — offers protection from targeted harassment in ways similar to statutes protecting Texans from stalking, offensive touching or assault.

But Keller, in a dissent joined by Judge Mary Lou Keel, said "the people of Texas should be alarmed" by a ruling that affects a broad range of public communication on the internet, from social media platforms to blogs, message boards and news sites. The law also applies to instant messages, network calls, fax machines and pagers.

"If we look at the electronic-communications statute’s actual sweep, we can see that its

language encompasses a truly enormous amount of speech," Keller wrote

Judges Michelle Slaughter and Jesse McClure III also dissented without filing an opinion explaining their positions.

Mark Bennett, a Houston lawyer involved in both cases, said Wednesday that the next step will be to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the Texas law on electronic harassment.

In a separate ruling Wednesday, the Court of Criminal Appeals also upheld another section of the harassment law that prohibits using obscene comments, requests, suggestions or proposals that are intended to annoy, alarm, abuse or embarrass.

The unanimous ruling rejected arguments that the law was overly broad. Instead, the Texas law defines obscenity more narrowly than the U.S. Supreme Court — limiting it to patently offensive descriptions of sex acts or excretory functions or the solicitation of sex acts, the court ruled.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Divided appeals court upholds Texas law on harassment by email, text