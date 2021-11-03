Divided Democrats call for new strategy after disaster in VA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALAN FRAM
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A brutal loss in blue-leaning Virginia and a too-close-for-comfort race in New Jersey sent divided Democrats in Washington scrambling for answers Wednesday, and calling for new strategies to unstick a stalled legislative agenda before they sustain more political damage.

Republican Glenn Youngkin edged Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor's race, erasing President Joe Biden's 10 percentage point margin of victory just a year ago. In New Jersey, heavily favored Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy was neck-and-neck with GOP political newcomer Jack Ciattarelli in a state Biden had carried by 16 percentage points.

The results were ominous for Democrats far beyond those states. The party's eroding support does not bode well as it clings to narrow House and Senate majorities ahead of midterm elections next year. Elections without presidential races historically mean many lost seats, especially in the House, for the party holding the White House.

Congressional leaders on Wednesday tried bolstering the appeal of Biden's stalled domestic legislation and used the election results to call for action. The two measures — a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a 10-year, $1.75 trillion package of social and environment initiatives financed largely with taxes on the wealthy and corporations — have been slowed for months by infighting between progressives and moderates.

“I would hope this clarifies everybody's thinking about how important it is to get these bills behind us,” said Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., who represents some of Washington’s prosperous suburbs. “The time for kvetching is over.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., lamented that some fellow Democrats “wanted to be purist about whatever their own particular goals were, left, right and center.” He added, “A lot of politics is about timing. And there was a time to do this that would have helped in both of these states."

Three-quarters of voters said drawn-out negotiations in Washington over Biden’s governing agenda were an important factor in their vote. Those voters were more likely to back Youngkin, according to preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a survey of Virginia voters.

Rather than swift passage of the compromises on the table, progressives used the moment to urge the party to restore the liberal priorities dropped during talks. They blamed the election losses on Democrats' failure to make the bills bold enough. Biden and congressional leaders have cut in half what was a $3.5 trillion package of social and environment initiatives, curtailing or eliminating provisions embraced by progressives but opposed by spending-shy moderates.

“The lesson going into 2022 is that Democrats need to use power to get big things done for working people and then run on those accomplishments. Period,” the Progressive Change Campaign Committee said in a statement.

Progressive Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said Democrats' continued delays on their economic bills hurt but cited other factors too.

“I think there is a general sense of discontent, a tough year with the Delta variant, the challenges in the supply chain, the sense that Washington has been gridlocked. We can’t control the external circumstances, but we can control getting things done,” Khanna said.

After arriving back in the U.S. early Wednesday morning from global summits in Europe, Biden planned remarks on COVID vaccinations for kids but otherwise had no public schedule as he and his advisers took stock of what lessons could be gleaned from the Virginia and New Jersey voting.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said they were preparing to add paid family leave provisions to the domestic policy bill. The proposal has been a key priority for progressives but had been lopped out after moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., complained about its costs.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP's campaign arm, signaled its optimism Wednesday by adding 13 Democratic-held House seats to the 57 it was already targeting for 2022.

“In a cycle like this, no Democrat is safe,” said NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.

Even so, Democrats said much could change in 12 months including an easing of inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic and enactment of their party's economic agenda.

“It could be a very different political environment by next spring,” Connolly said.

___

AP reporters Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking and Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Body blow for Biden as voters in Virginia and New Jersey desert Democrats

    Governor’s races bring more bad news for president whose domestic agenda hangs in the balance Supporters of Glenn Youngkin react as Fox News declares victory for the Republican in his race against Terry McAuliffe in Chantilly, Virginia. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Less than a year after taking control of the White House and Congress, Democrats were reeling on Wednesday from a shocking defeat in Virginia and a too-close-to-call governor’s race in New Jersey as Joe Biden’s popularity sinks

  • Voters Decide: New Jersey Gov. Race

    New Jersey voters will decide who gets to be governor Tuesday.&nbsp; Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy is trying to fight off a challenge from Republican Jack Ciattarelli.&nbsp;CBS2's Christina Fan has the latest.

  • Murphy, Ciattarelli in close NJ governor's race

    New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy appeared to be in a close fight early Wednesday with Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race as votes were still being tallied. (Nov. 3)

  • New Jersey governor's race too close to call

    New Jersey governor's race too close to call

  • RESULTS: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy seeks a second term against Republican Jack Ciattarelli

    Murphy and Virginia candidate Terry McAuliffe are the most powerful Democrats to face statewide contests since Biden took office in January.

  • NCAA denies Oklahoma St appeal, Cowboys get postseason ban

    The NCAA upheld a one-year postseason ban and other penalties against the Oklahoma State men's basketball program on Wednesday. Last year, an NCAA infractions committee panel hit the Cowboys with numerous penalties related to findings that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Oklahoma State was eligible for the postseason last year while appealing, and the Cowboys went 21-9 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament with eventual No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham leading the way.

  • Tesla's Demand Is Through the Roof

    In a tweet this week, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk all but confirmed that demand for its vehicles remains through the roof. This way, if Tesla does ramp up supply significantly in the coming quarters we can rest assured that there's likely plenty of demand for increased production volume to grow into. In response to a Tesla fan on Twitter who thanked Musk for Tesla stock's staggering performance recently, the CEO took the opportunity to emphasize that Hertz' (OTC: HTZG.Q) recent announcement about its plans to order 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022 wasn't some special contract of sorts.

  • Steph Curry's message to James Wiseman as Warriors return nears

    Steph Curry knows James Wiseman's return will give the Warriors another dimension on offense.

  • Civil rights leader condemns McAuliffe's race-based teacher plan as 'racist' and 'insulting'

    Virginia parents, activists and a civil rights leader condemned Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe for emphasizing the race of teachers in Virginia's public school system and lamenting that more teachers are white while roughly half of Virginia public school students are not.

  • New Jersey Gubernatorial Race Too Close to Call as Republican Jack Ciattarelli Defies Polls

    The New Jersey gubernatorial election was too close to call by the end of Election Day, with Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli in a virtual tie with incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy.

  • Biden predicts Democrat Terry McAuliffe will win Virginia’s governor race

    President Biden, responding to a question about the Virginia gubernatorial race, predicted that Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe would win the contest, saying, “We’re gonna win.”

  • Foes of death penalty offer spiritual support at executions

    “The answer is ‘No,’” she decided, proceeding with her mission to the death chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana, where in August 2020 Battista said a silent prayer while witnessing the lethal injection of Keith Dwayne Nelson, convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing a 10-year-old girl. Battista’s name is now on a friend-of-the-court brief submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court by the American Civil Liberties Union.

  • Phil Murphy, Jack Ciattarelli Locked In Tight Race For New Jersey Governor

    Kerri Corrado reports.

  • UNICEF to directly fund Afghan teachers, bypassing Taliban authorities

    The United Nations children's agency said it was planning to set up a system to directly fund Afghan teachers, after the international community placed a freeze on funding to the Taliban-led administration. "UNICEF is setting up a system that will allow direct payments to teachers without the funds being channelled through the de facto authorities," Jeannette Vogelaar, UNICEF Afghanistan's Chief of Education, told Reuters in an email. In preparation, she said, UNICEF would begin registering all public school teachers.

  • Election 2021 brings historic firsts for diversity across the U.S.

    While much of the nation's attention was focused on gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey, Tuesday's elections provided plenty of historic milestones, particularly for women and candidates of color.

  • Three major takeaways from Oregon’s No. 4 spot in College Football Playoff ranking

    Does Oregon control its own destiny? Is the Stanford loss deemed excusable? Those, and other takeaways from Ducks' No. 4 ranking.

  • With New Jersey governor election results too close to call, here's how recounts work in the Garden State

    The New Jersey governor's election results remained too close to call early Wednesday morning as Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli held a narrow lead over incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, meaning that no matter who ends up in front once all votes are counted, the other side will want to challenge the outcome.

  • NVIDIA Broadcast is kinda underrated

    NVIDIA's Broadcast app has some pretty special tools for streamers, but you might have overlooked it. Here's a rundown of what it can do for your live recordings.

  • Sanford firefighter pleads guilty for role in Capitol riot

    Sanford firefighter pleads guilty for role in Capitol riot

  • Greta Thunberg is playing an inside/outside game at COP26

    At this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference, few world leaders and celebrities are commanding more attention than 18-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.