Divided over leadership, but united in goals, women march and rally in New York

On Saturday, the day designated to mark the second anniversary of the Women’s March, women in New York City could march, rally or protest in a variety of locations and under different auspices, but the messages, and even one of the messengers, weren’t that different.

In the past, New York City’s march was led by Women’s March Alliance, a grassroots organization unaffiliated with the national organization Women’s March Inc., which organized the original rally in Washington in 2017. This year, it proceeded, as scheduled, with its third annual march and rally on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Spectators and supporters attend the Women's Unity Rally, hosted by a chapter of Women's March Inc., at Foley Square in New York City on Jan. 19, 2019. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

Meanwhile, downtown, the New York City chapter of Women’s March Inc. held a rally — with no marching — co-sponsored by the New York Immigration Coalition, and Girls for Gender Equity.

Both events unveiled strategies for expanding their supporters’ electoral power. The march announced its new campaign, “March to the Polls 2020,” and set a goal of turning marchers into voters. The rally focused on elevating the voices of immigrants and women of color and highlighting issues for Congress.

There was even a third “non-march” in midtown organized by an anti-Trump action group, Rise and Resist, for disabled marchers who couldn’t participate in either the march or rally.

The rift between the New York group and the national organization stems from the reluctance of Women’s March Inc. leaders to cut ties with the anti-Semitic, antigay Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. The controversy has plagued the Women’s March for nearly a year and has become a source of discord in communities outside Washington, where protesters had to decide if they would align with the national group, or with a separate organization, March ON, or neither.

Reported attempts at merging the two New York events never came to fruition, leaving marchers to choose which side of the city they wanted to be on.

At the rally

Jan Huttner attends the Women's Unity Rally, hosted by a chapter of Women's March Inc. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

Marchers at the rally decried the accusations of anti-Semitism against the Women’s March Inc. Many came because of the focus on women of color and immigrants.

“This is not about us,” said Jan Lisa Huttner, a Jewish feminist activist who marched with the Alliance the last two years, but made a point of attending the rally this year instead. “This is about the women who are specifically targeted by this administration. The Trump administration is not targeting Jews. African-American, LGBT, Hispanic and Muslim women have been targeted.”

Faith Wellington marched in D.C. two years ago and this year brought her two daughters to rally on behalf of separated families of immigrants from Central America. “I want them to see the unity people have here,” she said. “They’re here to give a voice to the woman and migrant children at the border who don’t have a voice today.”

Faith Wellington and her daughters participate at the Women's Unity Rally hosted by a chapter of Women's March Inc. on Jan. 19, 2019, at Foley Square, New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)