Divided Roxbury school board votes against scrapping state guidelines on transgender kids

While several local school districts have voted to distance themselves from state policies on transgender students, the Roxbury Board of Education on Monday voted to stick with those guidelines − at least for now.

Those policies touched off a series of heated meetings this year in Roxbury and other districts, where hundreds of parents and advocates made cases for and against state policy 5756, which requires that school faculty accept a student's preferred gender identity and pronouns. Parental notification or consent isn't required, the policies hold.

Board member: Policy encourages 'keeping secrets from parents'

In Roxbury on Monday, board member Anne Colucci made the case for abolishing 5756, saying, "It is totally unnecessary as there are already long-standing policies in place to protect all children in Roxbury."

The policy "encourages keeping secrets from parents, which goes against the policies of the Roxbury School District," said Colucci, who led a ticket of like-minded candidates who won three seats on the board in the November general election.

"We are in the business of educating, not assisting other people's children to change gender or transition."

Defenders: Don't out transgender kids

Board member Heather Champagne, who supported 5756 and lost her seat in the November election, took the opportunity to back the policy again before she leaves office at the end of the month.

"There are no teachers who are going to lead them down the garden path and take them to a surgeon," she said. "That's just hysterical. These kids should have the right to choose when and to whom they come out. I would ask people to understand this is not an issue of us trying to lead or lure children. It is a matter of ensuring all of our children feel safe, valued and supported in our educational setting."

"This policy has been in effect since [2015] and I have not heard one single complaint of a parent saying 'you didn't let me know,'" added board President Leo Coakley.

The final vote against repealing the policy was 6 to 3. Coakley said the new board can revisit the issue when it convenes in 2024.

Gender issues have been a lighting rod in the district, which has about 3,400 students. In April, Roxbury High School librarian Roxanna Russo Caivano filed a lawsuit filed against a group of residents she said harassed and defamed her over a series of state-approved, LGBTQ-themed materials in district libraries. The residents objected to sexually explicit content in books like the graphic novel "Gender Queer," but Russo Caivano said their personal attacks went too far.

What Policy 5756 says

The transgender guidelines acknowledge that school districts "should be mindful of disputes between minor students and parents concerning the student’s gender identity or expression." If parents object to a student requesting a name change, superintendent should consult with the school board attorney, it adds.

But, the policy holds, "There is no affirmative duty for any school district staff member to notify a student’s parent of the student’s gender identity or expression. ... School staff members should continue to refer to the student in accordance with the student’s chosen name and pronoun at school and may consider providing resource information regarding family counseling and support services outside of the school district."

NJ Attorney General pushes back

The Hanover Township School District in September voted 6-0 to remove the state policy, leading to a lawsuit against the district by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin. The policy also was rescinded earlier this year by the Westwood and Sparta districts.

"Hanover Township Board of Education's new policy requiring staff to 'out' LGBTQ students to their parents violates the rights of our students — jeopardizing their well-being and mental health," Gov. Phil Murphy said earlier this year.

Hanover later revised its policy to say that parents cannot be notified based solely on characteristics protected under such laws, but Platkin said the language was still unlawfully discriminatory. Because the lawsuit is still pending, the district has been operating under the state-recommended guidelines that existed before this spring.

Another ticket of three school board candidates opposed to 5756 swept the race for three seats on the Hanover board last month. Sparta and Westwood voters, however, voted for candidates aligned with the state policy.

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com

Twitter: @wwesthoven

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Roxbury school board votes against scrapping transgender protections