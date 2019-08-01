Dividend Hunters Should Consider AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL), With A 5.8% Yield

If you are an income investor, then AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) should be on your radar. AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. Over the past 10 years, the AU$14b market cap company has been growing its dividend payments, from A$0.53 to A$1.18. Currently yielding 5.8%, let's take a closer look at AGL Energy's dividend profile.

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a reliable and steady dividend over the past decade, at a rate that is competitive relative to the other dividend-paying companies on the market. More specifically:

Its annual yield is among the top 25% of dividend payers

It consistently pays out dividend without missing a payment or significantly cutting payout

Its has increased its dividend per share amount over the past

It can afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It is able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future

High Yield And Dependable

AGL Energy's dividend yield stands at 5.8%, which is high for Integrated Utilities stocks. But the real reason AGL Energy stands out is because it has a proven track record of continuously paying out this level of dividends, from earnings, to shareholders and can be expected to continue paying in the future. This is a highly desirable trait for a stock holding if you're investor who wants a robust cash inflow from your portfolio over a long period of time.

ASX:AGL Historical Dividend Yield, August 1st 2019 More

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you're eyeing out is reliable in its payments. In the case of AGL it has increased its DPS from A$0.53 to A$1.18 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you'd expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. This is an impressive feat, which makes AGL a true dividend rockstar.

The company currently pays out 61% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 76% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 5.1%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to A$1.36 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Next Steps:

With AGL Energy producing strong dividend income for your portfolio over the past few years, you can take comfort in knowing that this stock will still continue to be a top dividend generator moving forward. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company's fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I've compiled three fundamental aspects you should further research:

