Dividend Hunters Should Consider Banca Generali S.p.A. (BIT:BGN), With A 6.9% Yield

Over the past 10 years Banca Generali S.p.A. (BIT:BGN) has grown its dividend payouts from €0.060 to €1.25. With a market cap of €2.1b, Banca Generali pays out 75% of its earnings, leading to a 6.9% yield. Let me elaborate on you why the stock stands out for income investors like myself.

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a stable and consistent dividend, having done so reliably for the past decade with the expectation of this continuing into the future. More specifically:

It is paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers

It consistently pays out dividend without missing a payment or significantly cutting payout

Its has increased its dividend per share amount over the past

It is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It is able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future

High Yield And Dependable

Banca Generali’s dividend yield stands at 6.9%, which is on the low-side for Capital Markets stocks. But the real reason Banca Generali stands out is because it has a proven track record of continuously paying out this level of dividends, from earnings, to shareholders and can be expected to continue paying in the future. This is a highly desirable trait for a stock holding if you’re investor who wants a robust cash inflow from your portfolio over a long period of time.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. BGN has increased its DPS from €0.060 to €1.25 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

The company currently pays out 75% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 78% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 7.7%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to €1.68.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Next Steps:

Banca Generali ticks all the boxes for what I look for in a dividend stock. If you are looking to build an income focused portfolio, this could be one to include. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three relevant aspects you should further research:

