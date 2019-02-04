Dividend Hunters Should Consider China Oriental Group Company Limited (HKG:581), With A 9.8% Yield

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

China Oriental Group Company Limited (HKG:581) is a true Dividend Rock Star. Its yield of 9.8% makes it one of the market’s top dividend payer. In the past ten years, China Oriental Group has also grown its dividend from CN¥0.11 to CN¥0.44. Below, I have outlined more attractive dividend aspects for China Oriental Group for income investors who may be interested in new dividend stocks for their portfolio.

See our latest analysis for China Oriental Group

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a consistent, reliable and competitive dividend over a long period of time, and is expected to continue to pay in the same manner many years to come. More specifically:

Its annual yield is among the top 25% of dividend payers

It has paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past

Its dividend per share amount has increased over the past

It is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It has the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward

High Yield And Dependable

China Oriental Group currently yields 9.8%, which is high for Metals and Mining stocks. But the real reason China Oriental Group stands out is because it has a high chance of being able to continue to pay dividend at this level for years to come, something that is quite desirable if you are looking to create a portfolio that generates a steady stream of income.

SEHK:581 Historical Dividend Yield February 4th 19 More

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. 581 has increased its DPS from CN¥0.11 to CN¥0.44 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. This is an impressive feat, which makes 581 a true dividend rockstar.

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 21%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect 581’s payout to increase to 28% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 6.7%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to CN¥1.31 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Next Steps:

With China Oriental Group producing strong dividend income for your portfolio over the past few years, you can take comfort in knowing that this stock will still continue to be a top dividend generator moving forward. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three relevant aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 581’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 581’s outlook. Valuation: What is 581 worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 581 is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there strong dividend payers with better fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



