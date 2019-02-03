Dividend Hunters Should Consider Control Print Limited (NSE:CONTROLPR), With A 2.6% Yield

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Control Print Limited (NSE:CONTROLPR) is a true Dividend Rock Star. Its yield of 2.6% makes it one of the market’s top dividend payer. In the past ten years, Control Print has also grown its dividend from ₹1.33 to ₹6.5. Below, I have outlined more attractive dividend aspects for Control Print for income investors who may be interested in new dividend stocks for their portfolio.

Check out our latest analysis for Control Print

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a stable and consistent dividend, having done so reliably for the past decade with the expectation of this continuing into the future. More specifically:

Its annual yield is among the top 25% of dividend payers

It consistently pays out dividend without missing a payment or significantly cutting payout

Its has increased its dividend per share amount over the past

It can afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It is able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future

High Yield And Dependable

Control Print currently yields 2.6%, which is high for Electronic stocks. But the real reason Control Print stands out is because it has a proven track record of continuously paying out this level of dividends, from earnings, to shareholders and can be expected to continue paying in the future. This is a highly desirable trait for a stock holding if you’re investor who wants a robust cash inflow from your portfolio over a long period of time.

NSEI:CONTROLPR Historical Dividend Yield February 3rd 19 More

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. CONTROLPR has increased its DPS from ₹1.33 to ₹6.5 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. This is an impressive feat, which makes CONTROLPR a true dividend rockstar.

Control Print has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 33%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect CONTROLPR’s payout to fall to 26% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 3.0%. Furthermore, EPS is also forecasted to fall to ₹19.75 in the upcoming year. The lower EPS on top of a lower payout ratio will lead to a fall in dividend payment moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Next Steps:

Control Print’s strong dividend attributes make it, without a doubt, a stock dividend investors should be considering for their portfolios. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three key factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CONTROLPR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CONTROLPR’s outlook. Valuation: What is CONTROLPR worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CONTROLPR is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there strong dividend payers with better fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



