Dividend Hunters Should Consider Cramo Oyj (HEL:CRA1V), With A 5.1% Yield

Over the past 10 years Cramo Oyj (HEL:CRA1V) has grown its dividend payouts from €0.65 to €0.85. With a market cap of €745m, Cramo Oyj pays out 43% of its earnings, leading to a 5.1% yield. Let me elaborate on you why the stock stands out for income investors like myself.

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a stable and consistent dividend, having done so reliably for the past decade with the expectation of this continuing into the future. More specifically:

It is paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers

It has paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past

Its has increased its dividend per share amount over the past

It can afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It is able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future

High Yield And Dependable

Cramo Oyj currently yields 5.1%, which is high for Trade Distributors stocks. But the real reason Cramo Oyj stands out is because it has a high chance of being able to continue to pay dividend at this level for years to come, something that is quite desirable if you are looking to create a portfolio that generates a steady stream of income.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. In the case of CRA1V it has increased its DPS from €0.65 to €0.85 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. This is an impressive feat, which makes CRA1V a true dividend rockstar.

The company currently pays out 43% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect CRA1V’s payout to remain around the same level at 46% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 5.7%. Moreover, EPS should increase to €2.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

Next Steps:

Cramo Oyj’s strong dividend attributes make it, without a doubt, a stock dividend investors should be considering for their portfolios. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three pertinent factors you should look at:

There are three pertinent factors you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CRA1V's future growth? Valuation: What is CRA1V worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it's not worth an infinite price. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there strong dividend payers with better fundamentals out there?

