Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (SGX:D5IU) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (SGX:D5IU) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 8th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 27th of August.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust's next dividend payment will be S$0.006 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of S$0.021 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust has a trailing yield of approximately 8.4% on its current stock price of SGD0.245. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust paid out more than half (58%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. While Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust seems to be paying out a very high percentage of its income, REITs have different dividend payment behaviour and so, while we don't think this is great, we also don't think it is unusual. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 70% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust's 14% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust's dividend payments per share have declined at 11% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Has Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We're aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. It's not that we think Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.