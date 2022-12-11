Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Jaycorp Berhad (KLSE:JAYCORP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Jaycorp Berhad (KLSE:JAYCORP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Jaycorp Berhad's shares before the 15th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.04 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.04 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Jaycorp Berhad has a trailing yield of 8.1% on the current share price of MYR0.74. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Jaycorp Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Jaycorp Berhad paid out more than half (72%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Jaycorp Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 63% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about Jaycorp Berhad's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Jaycorp Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average.

Has Jaycorp Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Jaycorp Berhad has been unable to generate earnings growth, but at least its dividend looks sustainable, with its profit and cashflow payout ratios within reasonable limits. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

So if you're still interested in Jaycorp Berhad despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Jaycorp Berhad (including 1 which is significant).

