Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase SeaLink Travel Group's shares before the 2nd of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.09 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.16 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that SeaLink Travel Group has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of A$9.11. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, SeaLink Travel Group paid out 92% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 36% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while SeaLink Travel Group's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. SeaLink Travel Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 6.0% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, SeaLink Travel Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. SeaLink Travel Group is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid SeaLink Travel Group? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 92% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. However, the cash payout ratio was much lower - good news from a dividend perspective - which makes us wonder why there is such a mis-match between income and cashflow. Bottom line: SeaLink Travel Group has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

So if you're still interested in SeaLink Travel Group despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for SeaLink Travel Group (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

