Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Euromoney Institutional Investor's shares before the 27th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.057 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.11 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Euromoney Institutional Investor has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current stock price of £10.18. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Euromoney Institutional Investor paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Euromoney Institutional Investor didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. It paid out 19% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Euromoney Institutional Investor reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Euromoney Institutional Investor has seen its dividend decline 4.5% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

To Sum It Up

Is Euromoney Institutional Investor worth buying for its dividend? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." It's not that we think Euromoney Institutional Investor is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

