Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Antevenio, S.A. (EPA:ALANT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Antevenio, S.A. (EPA:ALANT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 2nd of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 4th of December.

Antevenio's next dividend payment will be €0.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.30 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Antevenio has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of €7.9. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

See our latest analysis for Antevenio

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year Antevenio paid out 93% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 129% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Antevenio does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Antevenio's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit Antevenio paid out over the last 12 months.

ENXTPA:ALANT Historical Dividend Yield, November 28th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Antevenio has grown its earnings rapidly, up 48% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are increasing at a rapid rate, but the company is paying out more than we are comfortable with, based on current earnings. Generally, when a company is growing this quickly and paying out all of its earnings as dividends, it can suggest either that the company is borrowing heavily to fund its growth, or that earnings growth is likely to slow due to lack of reinvestment.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Antevenio's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were three years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is Antevenio worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing, despite the company paying out a concerningly high percentage of its earnings and cashflow. We struggle to see how a company paying out so much of its earnings and cash flow will be able to sustain its dividend in a downturn, or reinvest enough into its business to continue growing earnings without borrowing heavily. It's not that we think Antevenio is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.