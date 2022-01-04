Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ.) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ.) is about to go ex-dividend in just day or two. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase QinetiQ Group's shares before the 6th of January in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.023 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.069 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that QinetiQ Group has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of £2.66. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. QinetiQ Group is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 94% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

While QinetiQ Group's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to QinetiQ Group's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. QinetiQ Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 5.1% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. QinetiQ Group has delivered an average of 16% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid QinetiQ Group? QinetiQ Group had an average payout ratio, but its free cash flow was lower and earnings per share have been declining. Bottom line: QinetiQ Group has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that being said, if you're still considering QinetiQ Group as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for QinetiQ Group and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

