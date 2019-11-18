Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 21st of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of December.

Tatton Asset Management's next dividend payment will be UK£0.032 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.084 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Tatton Asset Management has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current share price of £2.35. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Tatton Asset Management can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year Tatton Asset Management paid out 91% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings.

Generally, the higher a company's payout ratio, the more the dividend is at risk of being reduced.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Tatton Asset Management's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 62% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last two years, Tatton Asset Management has lifted its dividend by approximately 38% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Tatton Asset Management is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Has Tatton Asset Management got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Not only are earnings per share shrinking, but Tatton Asset Management is paying out a disconcertingly high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. Tatton Asset Management doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

