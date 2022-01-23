Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Victrex plc (LON:VCT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Victrex plc (LON:VCT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Victrex's shares before the 27th of January in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of February.

The upcoming dividend for Victrex will put a total of UK£0.96 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of UK£0.60. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Victrex can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Victrex is paying out an acceptable 71% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Victrex generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (61%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Victrex's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that Victrex's earnings are down 3.4% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Victrex has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.2% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

To Sum It Up

Has Victrex got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Victrex's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Victrex don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Victrex you should know about.

