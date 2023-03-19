Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Bellevue Group AG (VTX:BBN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Bellevue Group AG (VTX:BBN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Bellevue Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 23rd of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF2.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CHF2.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bellevue Group has a trailing yield of 5.5% on the current stock price of CHF36.5. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Bellevue Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year, Bellevue Group paid out 105% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business.

Generally, the higher a company's payout ratio, the more the dividend is at risk of being reduced.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Bellevue Group earnings per share are up 3.6% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Bellevue Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 5.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Bellevue Group is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Is Bellevue Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Bellevue Group has been growing earnings per share at a reasonable rate, but over the last year its dividend was not well covered by earnings. Bellevue Group doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Bellevue Group don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Bellevue Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

