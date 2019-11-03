Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Eurocommercial Properties N.V. (AMS:ECMPA) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. (AMS:ECMPA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 7th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of November.

Eurocommercial Properties's next dividend payment will be €2.2 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €2.2 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Eurocommercial Properties stock has a trailing yield of around 7.8% on the current share price of €27.98. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 84% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. That said, REITs are often required by law to distribute all of their earnings, and it's not unusual to see a REIT with a payout ratio around 100%. We wouldn't read too much into this. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Eurocommercial Properties paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 194%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Eurocommercial Properties paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Eurocommercial Properties to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Eurocommercial Properties's earnings per share have dropped 8.6% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Eurocommercial Properties has delivered an average of 2.0% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past ten years of dividend payments. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Eurocommercial Properties is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.