Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 17th of September in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of October.

Hargreaves Services's next dividend payment will be UK£0.045 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.045 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hargreaves Services has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current stock price of £2.2. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

See our latest analysis for Hargreaves Services

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Hargreaves Services's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Hargreaves Services paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Hargreaves Services's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 27% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hargreaves Services's dividend payments per share have declined at 9.2% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Story continues

To Sum It Up

Is Hargreaves Services worth buying for its dividend? It's disappointing to see earnings per share declining, and this would ordinarily be enough to discourage us from most dividend stocks, even though Hargreaves Services is paying out less than half its income as dividends. However, it's also paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow, which makes us wonder just how sustainable the dividend really is. Bottom line: Hargreaves Services has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

So if you're still interested in Hargreaves Services despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Hargreaves Services you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.