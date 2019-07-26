Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Medical Facilities Corporation (TSE:DR) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Medical Facilities Corporation (TSE:DR) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. You can purchase shares before the 30th of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of August.

Medical Facilities's next dividend payment will be US$0.094 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.84 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Medical Facilities has a trailing yield of 9.0% on the current stock price of CA$12.45. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Medical Facilities has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Medical Facilities

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Medical Facilities paid out 395% of its profit to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is not sustainable behaviour and requires a closer look on behalf of the purchaser. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Medical Facilities generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 45% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Medical Facilities fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

TSX:DR Historical Dividend Yield, July 26th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Medical Facilities's earnings per share have dropped 11% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Medical Facilities has increased its dividend at approximately 9.8% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Medical Facilities is already paying out 395% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

Has Medical Facilities got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's never great to see earnings per share declining, especially when a company is paying out 395% of its profit as dividends, which we feel is uncomfortably high. However, the cash payout ratio was much lower - good news from a dividend perspective - which makes us wonder why there is such a mis-match between income and cashflow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.