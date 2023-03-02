Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Clarus investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.025 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.10 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Clarus stock has a trailing yield of around 1.1% on the current share price of $9.285. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Clarus reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If Clarus didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Dividends consumed 59% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Clarus reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the Clarus dividends are largely the same as they were four years ago.

Final Takeaway

Is Clarus an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's hard to get used to Clarus paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Clarus.

