Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 8th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of September.

EQT's upcoming dividend is US$0.03 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.12 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that EQT has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $13.35. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Check out our latest analysis for EQT

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. EQT lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If EQT didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. The good news is it paid out just 10% of its free cash flow in the last year.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NYSE:EQT Historical Dividend Yield, August 3rd 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. EQT was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last 5 years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. EQT has seen its dividend decline 18% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of EQT's financial health, by checking our visualisation of its financial health, here.

The Bottom Line

Has EQT got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow. It's not that we think EQT is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Curious what other investors think of EQT? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow .

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.