Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase United Fire Group's shares before the 2nd of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.60 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that United Fire Group has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $27.47. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether United Fire Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. United Fire Group's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. United Fire Group reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. United Fire Group's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago. When earnings are declining yet the dividends are flat, typically the company is either paying out a higher portion of its earnings, or paying out of cash or debt on the balance sheet, neither of which is ideal.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy United Fire Group for the upcoming dividend? It's hard to get past the idea of United Fire Group paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year - especially when the general trend in its earnings also looks to be negative. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering United Fire Group as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for United Fire Group you should be aware of.

