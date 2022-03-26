Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Sysco's shares before the 31st of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.47 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.88 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Sysco has a trailing yield of approximately 2.3% on its current stock price of $80.91. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Sysco paid out 121% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Sysco generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 110% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

As Sysco's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's not encouraging to see that Sysco's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Sysco has increased its dividend at approximately 6.1% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Sysco worth buying for its dividend? Not only are earnings per share flat, but Sysco is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Sysco. We've identified 3 warning signs with Sysco (at least 2 which are concerning), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

